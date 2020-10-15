Home Celebrity Katie Holmes & New BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands During Romantic...
Katie Holmes & New BF Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands During Romantic Date Night In NYC — Pic

Katie Holmes is still well-fed and much loved after another romantic dinner date with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair held hands tightly while they walked home from their meal.

Katie Holmes‘ romance with chef/restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. is showing no signs of slowing down. The 41-year-old actress was photographed on a post-dinner stroll, holding hands with the handsome 33-year-old. They had just come from a romantic dinner, and apparently a little shopping trip, as Emilio was seen holding a large Bloomingdale’s bag which seemed to be stuffed with new purchases. You can see the latest Katie and Emilio PDA date photos here.

Katie was seen wearing a perfect autumn ensemble for the evening out. The Batman Begins star wore a white and red 70s inspired sweater, along with dark blue jeans and black boots. She donned a classic tan trench coat to help keep her warm, which she tied at the waist.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk hand in hand through her SoHo neighborhood in NYC on Sep 21, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

The mom of one showed once again how naturally gorgeous she is by going makeup free on her date with Emilio. Katie went with a super casual hairstyle, pulling her brunette locks atop her head in a messy bun. She accessorized with several delicate gold necklaces, and was seen wearing a blue face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Emilio put on some dapper threads for their date night. He wore a grey turtleneck, along with stylish grey sport jacket with a light red and white pattern going through the coat. The Emilio’s Ballato co-owner wore sharp grey trousers to complete his dinner ensemble, and went with casual grey Vans on his feet for the walk home from their meal.  Emilio even wore his hair fashionably slicked back for their date night out.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. passionately kiss outside of his NYC restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on Sept. 18, 2020. Photo credit: MEGA.

Katie and Emilio are now about a month and a half into their romance, and the pair can’t get enough of each other. They were first photographed having a super flirty long lunch on Sept. 2 at SoHo’s Antique Garage, and put on their first major PDA display just four days later. Katie sat on Emilio’s lap as they made out at a table over dinner at Peasant Restaurant on Sept. 6. Katie then became a regular at Emilio’s Ballato, stopping by for sweet smooches with her chef honey while he was at work, and even dining with him and his father Emilio Sr. at the eatery.

Katie and Emilio’s lunch and dinner dates had been easier to track during September, as they had all of their meals at outdoor restaurant tables due to COVID-19 guidelines. Now NYC eateries are allowed to seat patrons indoors at 25 percent capacity, so the couple can canoodle over dinner in a more private setting. But there’s still the sizzling walk home from their meal, where Emilio and Katie proved that their relationship is as hot as ever.

