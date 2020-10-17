Katya Jones and Nicola Adams said to need 'help' from pro Neil Jones for Strictly 2020

Katya Jones, 31, and Nicola Adams have been announced as Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing of the BBC competition that returned tonight. The couple are said to need some extra “help” from professional dancer Neil Jones, who was chosen not to have a celebrity partner in this year’s series.

If she gets some help from the genius that is Neil Jones James Jordan

It comes after former professional dancer James Jordan, 42, expressed his thoughts on the new couple of the series via Twitter. In view of his 269,000 followers, he wrote: “Nicola and Katya “If anyone can make this work it’s Katya, plus if she gets some help from the genius that is Neil Jones they could bring something different to the show #Strictly.” It wasn’t long before many Strictly viewers weighed in on the conversation to express their thoughts over James’ remarks. READ MORE: Nicola Adams issues warning to Strictly pro partner

James Jordan says Katya Jones will need help from Neil Jones

One fan quickly replied: “Two brilliantly talented and creative female athletes. Why on earth do you think they need a bloke to be successful? “I want to see what these women can do.” Another disagreed and wrote: “I agree. It’s just a shame @Mr_NJones doesn’t have a partner this year. X.” “Gonna be so interesting!!” a third shared.

Nicola Adams inundated with comments on return of Strictly 2020

“Katya is the best choreographer on Strictly.” Nicola confessed how “excited” she was to announce she will be dancing with Katya as part of the first same-sex pairing this year. - Advertisement - Speaking to her 94,000 Twitter followers, she shared a photo of the two them backstage as she wrote: “I’m so excited to finally announce my partner @Mrs_katjones. “I couldn’t have been paired with a better partner than a fellow champ in her own right and I can’t wait to see what creative dance routines Katya comes up with. Are you ready for the first dance!? #StrictlyComeDancing.” DON’T MISS:

It seems as though BBC viewers are as excited as Nicola, as many told the boxing champion how “refreshing” the pair will be for the dancing programme. One told Nicola: “Good on you Nicola. As a gay man it’s so refreshing to see a member of the LGBTQ+ family representing us on the show. “I think you’ll open a lot of minds and hearts. They’ll be the haters of course, but we’ve got your back!” Another added: “Excellent pairing Nicola. Katya is fun and fabulous. I can’t wait to see you both.”

It comes after it was announced that Katya’s ex-husband Neil won’t be paired up with a celebrity contestant this year after competing with Alex Scott last year. James expressed his thoughts on the BBC’s decision tonight, stressing the professional dancer is “too good to be sitting on the bench”. “I still can’t believe @Mr_NJones doesn’t have a celebrity partner this year,” he wrote. “He’s too good to be sitting on the bench. If he ever got someone with dance ability he would take the show to a new level. Fact #Strictly.”

