Home Celebrity Katya Jones SPLIT: Strictly star opens up on dark side of fame...
Celebrity

Katya Jones SPLIT: Strictly star opens up on dark side of fame 'I wasn't in a good place'

0

At the time of their split, they released a shared statement to their individual Instagram accounts.

It read: “Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters, you are really important to us, and so we wanted to let you know some news.

“After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends.

“This will never change what a great team we make, and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.”

READ MORE
Neil Jones breaks silence on not getting Strictly 2020 celebrity

“I’m still friends with Neil and we still dance together. We take it lightly.

“We have such a good relationship that we can do that and we still support each other in whatever we do.”

Strictly Come Dancing will next Saturday on BBC One at 7.50pm.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRockstar news: Ruffian Games Dundee reveal, GTA 5 Online Heist update and GTA 6
Next articleExpert sends stark warning COVID deaths just ‘tip of the iceberg’

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Phillip Schofield pleads for surgery amid 'debilitating' condition 'Drives me insane'

0
The 58-year-old said he is suffering from "debilitating eye floaters" and he is looking at surgery which currently only exists in the United States. Phillip...
Read more
Celebrity

Obsessed! Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud

0
Bernadette Deron On those chilly mornings where we just don’t feel like getting out of bed, we turn to comfy sweats to make Us feel...
Read more
Celebrity

Influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

0
Coronavirus has taken another life. Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk has passed away at the age of 33 after suffering from complications related to COVID-19. The...
Read more
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Natalia, 17 & Bianka, 3, Show Off Their Moves On ‘Friday TikTok Night’

0
Erin Silvia Natalia and Bianka Bryant took a moment to have some fun and bust some moves in new videos with basketball player Sabrina Ionescu...
Read more
Celebrity

Phil Collins ex-wife Orianne Cevey 'dumps him via text' and 'marries someone else'

0
Phil is believed to have received the text in July shortly before Orianne walked down the aisle in August to guitarist Thomas Bates. The In...
Read more
Celebrity

These 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies Will Melt Your Heart

0
Us Weekly Staff ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus drives shop closures to new record

U.K. 0
Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, says amid the turmoil, there continues to be a steady flow of openings: "With the continued roll...
Read more

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Gaming 0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more

Phillip Schofield pleads for surgery amid 'debilitating' condition 'Drives me insane'

Celebrity 0
The 58-year-old said he is suffering from "debilitating eye floaters" and he is looking at surgery which currently only exists in the United States. Phillip...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: