Home Celebrity Kelly Dodd’s Wedding Dress: See The Sexy Black Gown She Married Rick...
Celebrity

Kelly Dodd’s Wedding Dress: See The Sexy Black Gown She Married Rick Leventhal In

0

Emily Selleck

Kelly Dodd said “I do” to her new hubby Rick Leventhal, and looked absolutely fabulous — but didn’t wear white! See photos of her sleek black gown.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd looks glam every time she leaves the house, so it comes as no surprise she looked drop-dead gorgeous on her wedding day! The Bravolebrity tied the knot with her new hubby Rick Leventhal in a outdoor beautiful ceremony on October 10 in Santa Rosa, and didn’t wear white: the stylish mom-of-one opted for a sleek and sexy black gown! She looked incredible in the sleveless, spaghetti strap number which was floor length.

The dress featured a v-cut and thin straps perfect for the warm California weather. The fitted number hugged her curves, finishing with a romantic mermaid shaped skirt — see a photo of the full-length dress here. Kelly opted to keep her hair down and in loose curls for the occasion, accessorizing with a silver pair of bejeweled drop earrings. Rick matched his bride in a black button down shirt and pants. “LOVE YOUR DRESS!! You looks beautiful,” one fan gushed. “LOVE that u wore black! U look amazing,” another posted.

kelly
Kelly Dodd is officially married. Image: MEGA

It has been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who got engaged less than four months after they began dating. “I got engaged!” she exclaimed in her Instagram story announcement on November 13, as Rick cozied up next to her on a patio in New York City, which overlooked the skyline. “Look at that little thing. ENGAGED! Look at that. Right there. Look how he did it! So romantic. Look how bada– that ring is! BAM!”

The reality star was previously married to Michael Dodd, with whom she shares her 13-year-old Jolie. Her mini-me also appears on RHOC, and has been seen hanging out plenty with her mom and new step-dad Rick on social media. Kelly and Michael were married for 11 years, but split in 2017. This marriage marks Rick’s third time at the altar: he was previously married to communications consultant Penny Daniels, whom he shares two children with, and again to professional poker player Beth Shak from 2016 to 2017.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale in just a few days
Next articleTyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua set for 2021 after Deontay Wilder talks collapse

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal In Romantic Santa Rosa Ceremony

0
Emily Selleck Congratulations are in order for ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd and her new husband Rick Leventhal — the pair tied the knot on October...
Read more
Celebrity

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 

0
Dory Jackson Kelly Dodd is now a married woman! The Real Housewives of Orange County star has said “I do” to her fiancé, Rick Leventhal,...
Read more
Celebrity

Lorraine Kelly addresses 'overwhelming' loss following CBE honour: 'I’m so so sorry'

0
Neil wrote: “3 weeks ago my little girl, Keira, was hit by a van. She has been in a critical state and the fear...
Read more
Celebrity

Paris Hilton leads abuse survivors in Utah protest of Provo Canyon School: 'This is just the first step'

0
Paris Hilton lead an Oct. 9 protest demanding the closure of Provo Canyon School in Springville, Utah, where she claims she was abused as a...
Read more
Celebrity

Joe Giudice Is Dating a Lawyer After Finalizing Teresa Divorce

0
Kathy Campbell He’s moving on. Joe Guidice revealed that he has a new woman in his life after finalizing his divorce from wife Teresa Giudice...
Read more
Celebrity

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Sweet Snuggle After Romantic Dinner Date In Santa Monica

0
Erin Silvia Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flashed bright smiles and stopped for a cozy embrace while walking outside during a dinner date in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal In Romantic Santa Rosa Ceremony

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Congratulations are in order for ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd and her new husband Rick Leventhal — the pair tied the knot on October...
Read more

High blood pressure: The exotic flower-based tea that could help reduce your reading

Lifestyle 0
The researchers concluded that "daily consumption of hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure". Building on this evidence, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran, conducted a...
Read more

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson Kelly Dodd is now a married woman! The Real Housewives of Orange County star has said “I do” to her fiancé, Rick Leventhal,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: