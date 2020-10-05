Home Celebrity Kelly Ripa Has 'Never Been Happier' as She Hits 50th Birthday Milestone
Kelly Ripa Has 'Never Been Happier' as She Hits 50th Birthday Milestone

Mariah Cooper

Age is just a number! Kelly Ripa is feeling positive about her life as she celebrated her 50th birthday amid the success of her talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Kelly has never been happier,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She is in the best physical and mental shape of her life.”

The Daytime Emmy award winner recently celebrated the success of her talk show at an intimate gathering that doubled as a birthday party as she turned 50 on Friday, October 2.

Kelly Ripa Adam Nemser/Startraks

“There was a small birthday celebration at the show and also a celebrating for the amazing ratings,” the insider explains. “For the first time in years, the show beat Dr. Phil to the number one slot during premiere week. To be working on a show this time and to still be finding a new audience is amazing.”

Ripa shared 10 photos from her birthday celebration via Instagram on Sunday, October 4. “Thank you! Yes you, and everyone who made me feel so loved. I am 50. There. I said it. #birthday #50,” she captioned the post.

The actress is also proud of her son Michael, 23, daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 17, who she shares with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“Kelly is happy that her children have grown up to be such wonderful people,” the source says. “Their family is close and although they have had struggles, they have never been in a better place.”

Ripa — who tied the knot with her All My Children costar, 49, in May 1996 — is also still head over heels for Consuelos. A second source told Us on Friday that the couple’s affection for each other is contagious.

“Kelly and Mark have this infectious energy when they’re together that’s just so upbeat and refreshing,” the insider explained. “They love to entertain friends, although, like everyone, that’s been a little tough as of late.”

The source added that Ripa is looking forward to spending more time with friends after the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s content with having quality time with Consuelos.

“Eventually the plan is for a fancy birthday celebration, with lots of their famous friends getting together to clink a glass and toast Kelly’s special day,” the insider told Us. “In the meantime, they’re having cozy dates and a good old-fashioned time – although Kelly’s still working her butt off because she wouldn’t have it any other way!”

The Riverdale star shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife via Instagram on Friday. “Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine. I love you, sexy,” he captioned three photos of Ripa posing in a sundress.

Source:Us Weekly

