Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

Alice Miranda Ollstein

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday night that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a growing list of White House officials, GOP lawmakers and people in the president’s inner circles who became infected over the past week.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” Conway posted on Twitter. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway participated in the Rose Garden event last Saturday in which President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Photos show her, unmasked, in a large crowd of people — sitting just feet away from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and first lady Melania Trump, who have also tested positive, and mingling with top cabinet officials including Attorney General Bill Barr.

