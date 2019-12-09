Kelvin Fletcher: Strictly finalist’s wife finally addresses his sexy dances with pro Oti

Kelvin Fletcher was confirmed to be in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final last weekend, where he will dance with professional parter Oti Mabuse . The former Emmerdale actor’s wife, Elizabeth Marsland, has spoken of their sexy performances as he prepares to take to the dance floor for the last time.

In a joint interview, the 35-year-old and his spouse of four years spoke of his time in the BBC show and his “sensual hip action”.

The ex soap star’s other half said she is not bothered by his raunchy offerings, admitting she “used” to it.

Kelvin’s dances have often left the Strictly judges flustered and last Saturday’s offerings were no different.

Elizabeth has told Hello! magazine: “It doesn’t bother me. I’m used to seeing him kiss Britain’s sexiest females on Emmerdale.

