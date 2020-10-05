Home Celebrity Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date...
Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Hold Hands On Romantic Dinner Date In L.A. — See Pics

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appear to be going strong! The pair looked super loved-up as they stepped out for a date night in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau Devin Booker are our favorite new quarantine couple! The stylish duo were spotted yet again on October 3 as they stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood. The supermodel and the NBA all-star both cut casual figures as they were spotted out-and-about on a Saturday night date. Kendall rocked a white tank top, high waisted black jeans which she paired with a brown belt, an oversized black leather jacket, and a brown shoulder bag.

The brunette beauty made sure to wear the most important accessory of them all: a black protective face mask, as she styled her shoulder-length tresses in a sleek, straight style. Devin on the other hand, opted for a grey hoodie, black trousers, and black socks which he wore under his sandals. The basketball player also made sure to rock a grey protective face mask.

Kendall Jenner and her new beau Devin Booker were spotted on a romantic date night. Image: BACKGRID

It appears the pair are still going strong, as they added even more fuel the fire of their circulating romance rumors. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star most recently hit up private member’s club, and celeb hotspot, Soho House with Devin on September 6. It was their third date in the span of three days. One day prior, they were seen reuniting with Kendall’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 23, for lunch at Nobu in Malibu. The rumored couple kept a low-profile, donning sunglasses on as they stood in the restaurant’s outdoor parking lot.

Two days before that, they shared a romantic dinner at Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. The pair even took their romance interstate, visiting pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Idaho on September 3. The foursome looked laid back as they walked down a road together, with Kendall donning a purple, green and blue tie-dye cropped tee. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife on Aug. 19 that the pair were having fun together, but no word on whether they’re ‘official’ just yet. “Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” the source revealed.

