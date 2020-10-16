Kendall Jenner Has Heated Call With ‘Rude’ Corey Gamble About Kylie Fight

Dory Jackson

Not over it? Kendall Jenner had an ugly confrontation with mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, over his role in her blowout fight with Kylie Jenner.

As Kris, 64, and Corey, 39, geared up for their Karina Smirnoff dance class on the Thursday, October 15, episode, of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he received a phone call from Kendall​​​, 24, that the momager told him to “answer.” He invited Kendall to attend a Los Angeles Lakers game with him, but she declined since she had “plans” and instead wanted to focus on “what happened the other night” between the trio during the family’s Palm Springs, California, trip.

During last week’s episode, the Victoria’s Secret stunner broke down in tears following her fight with the 23-year-old beauty mogul. Corey was present for the spat and appeared to step in to defend Kylie.

“I’m definitely, like, not cool with how everything went down and I feel like you were the adult in this situation, and you handled it very badly,” Kendall said on Thursday’s episode, to which Corey replied, “I understand, but that was you and Kylie doing that.”

Kendall then claimed that Corey didn’t want her in the car with them, but he denied that accusation and claimed that she was calling them names — an allegation that she, too, rejected. The business executive said that he was “not” involved in the fight, but Kendall begged to differ. “You’re in the fight, Corey. You’re a hundred percent in the fight,” she said. “You said, ‘F–k you’ to my face. You can’t even say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Corey, meanwhile, had some harsh words for Kendall and the “truth” about her behavior. “You’ve been a rude person since for years, man. You’re an a–hole when you feel like it. You get riled up for no reason,” he said, adding that she does not “apologize for nothing.”

In response, the model argued that Corey doesn’t “know” her well enough to make such bold claims about her character. She then called him “a f–king bystander” who allowed the situation to escalate and noted that she “would’ve felt immediate guilt” if the roles were reserved. “The way it was handled was just really wrong,” she said, to which Corey chimed in, “It’s not like I’m responsible for y’all jumping at each other for some simple dumb s–t. That was a bad situation. It was not worth it. I’m telling you you’re jumping to conclusions too soon.”

Kendall and Corey later addressed their heated exchange in separate confessionals. While Corey argued that the fight was not his business, Kendall said that “he’s just not right in this situation, and I’d rather him just admit it.”

Kris, for her part, also spoke on the matter involving her two youngest children and her longtime beau. “I still feel really bad about what happened, and I feel really bad for Kendall that she’s so upset,” she said during a confessional. “But also, I don’t like being put in the middle between my girls and Corey, and it just feels really uncomfortable.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

