Kenya Moore and More Celeb Families Hitting the Beach in Summer 2020: Pics

Beach, please! These celebrity families have taken trips to the ocean this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are strange times, but also wonderful times,” Bekah Martinez captioned a May Instagram slideshow in the sand with her daughter, Ruth. “I have a feeling I’ll look back at these months of stillness as some of my favorite. Nowhere important to be; nothing to do but soak up these in-between moments.”

The following month, the Bachelor alum, 25, welcomed her son, Franklin, at home. Since then, the California native has been quarantining with her and boyfriend Grayston Leonard’s two kids.

“How to survive the postpartum period: Be a diva,” the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost captioned a June mirror selfie with the newborn. “Eat a lot. Cry a lot. Avoid mom bloggers who look ready for the Oscars like 3 hours after giving birth. Remember that dirty dishes and visitors can wait. Enjoy the sunshine. Sleep every f–king second you can. Smell your baby’s head. Take a bath. Know this will all be over soon.”

As for Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, has been enjoying a stay-cation in Delaware with his sons, Lincoln, 6, and Eli, 20 months, and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

“Eat sleep beach repeat, we stay in vacation mode,” the Maine native, 28, captioned July family photos by the shore.

Comeau went on to share pictures of her family hanging out at a hotel pool. “We’ve officially entered the ‘cheese’ stage of smiling and I am obsessed with it (and [Eli]),” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The reality stars have been documenting their time with their little ones amid the COVID-19 spread via social media, from flagging down ice cream trucks to playing at parks.

Before he began going out and about, the Delaware native spent some time “reminiscing” on old trips with his family. “[Remember] when we were able to go places?” Marroquin captioned a throwback beach picture in March. “I hope everyone is safe and making the most of their time.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities hanging out by the beach with their broods, from Jamie Lynn Spears to Scott Disick.

Previous articleMick Fleetwood recreates 'Dreams' TikTok — complete with cranberry juice
Next articleAmerican Murder: The Family Next Door viewers 'sickened' at true crime story

