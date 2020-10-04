Home Celebrity Kenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19
Kenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19

News of his death comes a day after his brand showed its 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

It wasn’t long before many fans of the designer waded in to express their condolences on Twitter today.

“Kenzo Takada, probably the first and biggest Japanese name in international fashion, has passed away due to Covid. RIP. He was 81,” one wrote.

Another shared: “Kenzo Takada, the designer whose exuberant prints and volumes helped break the Paris barrier and bring Japanese fashion to the world, has died from the coronavirus.”

