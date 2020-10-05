Kenzo Takada, Who Brought Japanese Fashion to the World, Dies at 81

Kenzo Takada, the designer whose exuberant prints helped bring Japanese fashion to the world, died on Sunday at a hospital in Paris. He was 81.

The cause was complications of the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the designer said, adding that he had been sick for a few weeks.

Known for his beaming smile and mischievous sense of fun — one of his more famous sayings was “fashion is like eating, you shouldn’t stick with the same menu” — Mr. Takada, who was generally referred to only as Kenzo, shook up the established French fashion world after arriving from Japan in 1964.

“Fashion is not for the few — it is for all the people,” he told The New York Times in 1972. “It should not be too serious.”