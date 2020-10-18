Home Celebrity Kevin Hart Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Girl Kaori Mai, 3 Weeks:...
Celebrity

Kevin Hart Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Girl Kaori Mai, 3 Weeks: ‘All I Can Do Is Smile’

0

Emily Selleck

Our hearts! Funnyman Kevin Hart has shared a sweet new snap of his newborn baby daughter Kaori, who was born less than one month ago.

Comedian Kevin Hart is seriously in love with his newborn daughter Kaori Mai. His wife of four years, Eniko Hart gave birth to the adorable tot on September 29, and Kevin shared a sweet new snap of the three-week-old when he took to Instagram on October 16. “All I can do is smile,” the 41-year-old actor gushed in the caption of his photo, which showed Kaori wearing a onesie adorned with pink hearts, and a matching pink bow.

In the snap, Kevin’s mother-in-law Honey Andrea is holding her adorable granddaughter, who is looking up at the camera with her eyes open and tongue sticking out. Kevin’s fans and friends alike were quick to jump into the comments section of the snap. Kate Hudson, Nicki Minaj, and Mark Wahlberg simply dropped heart emojis, sending love to Kevin and his growing family.

kevin
Kevin Hart has shared a snap of his newborn baby girl. Image: AP

Eniko gave fans their first glimpse at her bub six days after giving birth. She shared a precious first photo of her daughter to Instagram, calling little Kaori “my light.” She wrote, “when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more.” In the snap, Eniko looks into her newborn daughter‘s eyes lovingly, and appeared totally enamored with her. Tiny Kaori was bundled up in a fluffy white onesie blanket, appearing fully content and at peace in her adoring mother’s arms.

Eniko’s friends were also in love with the tot after seeing her photo. “Aww so precious and I can’t wait to meet her,” Eudoxie Bridges wrote, adding heart-eyes emoji, while Chelsea Handler dropped a purple heart emoji and commented, “Congratulations, Eniko!” Another one of her pals gushed in the comments: “Ahhh she’s here!!! And straight perfection!! Congrats my love.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePeyronie’s disease symptoms: How does your manhood stand? It could be a sign
Next articleWest Virginia racks up over 500 yards on offense in dominant win over Kansas

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Says He's a 'Lucky Guy'

0
Kathy Campbell Head over heels. Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, shared his love for the Pitch Perfect actress on Instagram on Friday, October 17.The Anheuser-Busch...
Read more
Celebrity

Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He didn't recover'

0
In view of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Gemma explained that her dad never "recovered" after he too suffered cardiac arrest. The 35-year-old admitted her...
Read more
Celebrity

John Leguizamo slams Latino support for President Trump: 'It's self-defeating and selfish'

0
In an Oct. 16 appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” actor John Leguizamo slammed Latinos who vote for President Trump. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden: BGT judge receives Ofcom complaint from Piers Morgan over 'nipple dress'

0
Amanda headed to hospital for an annual mammogram to get her boobs checked for early signs of breast cancer. Once the actress gave her Heart...
Read more
Celebrity

See Model Elsa Hosk and More Pregnant Stars’ Creative Sex Reveals

0
Nicole Briese When it comes to celebrity gender reveals, creativity abounds! Several stars — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jessica Simpson and Jessica Alba — have...
Read more
Celebrity

James Jordan addresses Strictly pro Neil Jones getting no partner 'Still can't believe it'

0
"We're missing you," the dancer shared to which Kevin said: "Oh," which was followed by a laugh. It came after a source explained that BBC...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

West Virginia racks up over 500 yards on offense in dominant win over Kansas

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 17, 2020 at 3:55p ET | College Football | Duration: 3:46The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 38-10, for their 2nd...
Read more

Kevin Hart Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Girl Kaori Mai, 3 Weeks: ‘All I Can Do Is Smile’

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Our hearts! Funnyman Kevin Hart has shared a sweet new snap of his newborn baby daughter Kaori, who was born less than one...
Read more

Peyronie’s disease symptoms: How does your manhood stand? It could be a sign

Health 0
Damage to the penis can take place during sex, athletic activity or the result of an accident. The next time you're feeling a bit...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: