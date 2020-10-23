Home Sports Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Man Utd and Liverpool plans after Justin Gaethje fight
Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Man Utd and Liverpool plans after Justin Gaethje fight

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Warren Muggleton)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted he plans to visit Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City after the fight against Justin Gaethje.

The UFC Lightweight Champion is preparing to defend his title against the American at UFC 254 on Fight Island.

He pulled out of a fight at the previous event due to the death of the 31-year-old’s father.

Khabib has been getting involved in the fighting talk, though, as the pair met in the pre-fight weigh-in on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

But the fighter has admitted he is already thinking beyond the fight, planning to get involved with Premier League football after his latest session in the Octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is planning to visit Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City after his fight against Justin Gaethje
Khabib Nurmagomedov is planning to visit Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City after his fight against Justin Gaethje

Speaking to BT Sport , the UFC champion said: “I am going to come to England.

“After this fight, I am going to travel a lot.

- Advertisement -

“I really want to watch a lot of games – Manchester [United], Liverpool, Manchester City.

“I know they have big stadiums and a lot of history.

“I really want to come in November, when they have a great match.

The Russian is defending his UFC Lightweight Champion belt against the American
The Russian is defending his UFC Lightweight Champion belt against the American

“See you there.”

Khabib is referring to the blue side of Manchester’s clash with the Premier League champions on November 7 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Russian is aiming to defend the title for the third time in two-and-a-half years, famously beating off Conor McGregor in October 2018.

And UFC chief Dana White has been trying to make a rematch happen.

And the Russian said he is 'going to come to England' with plans to watch Man City vs Liverpool next month
And the Russian said he is ‘going to come to England’ with plans to watch Man City vs Liverpool next month

But Gaethje has warned the lightweight champion that he will putting everything into their meeting on Fight Island.

“I’m going to beat him into submission,” Gaethje said.

- Advertisement -

I want him to quit. I want him to know I’m the superior athlete, the superior man. That’s the goal of this game.

“If he does take me down, I need to make sure that I threaten him with something up the middle is going to make him hesitate the next time. That’s what I’ll be in there doing.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBill DeWitt III remembers Lou Brock
Next articleYou’ll Find Love at First Wear With These $30 Lounge Pants

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Bill DeWitt III remembers Lou Brock

0
By Video Details Oct 22, 2020 at 8:36p ET | FOX Sports Midwest | Duration: 1:14Bill DeWitt III on Lou Brock: "There's a few guys that...
Read more
Sports

Police called to Amir Khan's house after bust-up ahead of new reality TV show

0
By staronline@reachplc.com (Warren Muggleton) Police were called to boxing star Amir Khan’s house amid a bust-up – just as the family are filming for their new...
Read more
Sports

Ozzie Smith on Lou Brock: ‘You never saw Lou without a smile’

0
By <!-- --> ...
Read more
Sports

Conor McGregor mocks Khabib over 'illegal' knee shot during 2018 defeat

0
By staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Conor McGregor has taken to social media to taunt arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov once again - branding an illegal knee shot he landed...
Read more
Sports

UFC 254 price: How much does PPV cost to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje on ESPN?

0
By Thomas Schlarp Khabib Nurmagomedov finally makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to defend his lightweight belt at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi against Justin Gaethje.Nurmagomedov...
Read more
Sports

What will the New York Giants look like under the Joe Judge era?

0
By <!-- --> ...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

You’ll Find Love at First Wear With These $30 Lounge Pants

Celebrity 0
By Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Honestly, when it comes to clothes shopping,...
Read more

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Man Utd and Liverpool plans after Justin Gaethje fight

Sports 0
By staronline@reachplc.com (Warren Muggleton) Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted he plans to visit Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City after the fight against Justin Gaethje. The UFC Lightweight...
Read more

Bill DeWitt III remembers Lou Brock

Sports 0
By Video Details Oct 22, 2020 at 8:36p ET | FOX Sports Midwest | Duration: 1:14Bill DeWitt III on Lou Brock: "There's a few guys that...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress