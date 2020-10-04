Home Celebrity Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins With Daughter True: Pics
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Paint Pumpkins With Daughter True: Pics

Kathy Campbell

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a happy family day with daughter True as they painted pumpkins together on Saturday, October 3.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared several photos and videos showing the get-together with True’s cousins Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, who are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s youngest daughter and son.

Sitting at a table with a sign reading Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch, Khloé’s 2-year-old and her father painted giant pumpkins together. “Tutu, what are you doing?” the Good American cofounder asked her daughter as the toddler hummed and focused on the pumpkin, looking cute with a blob of blue paint on her nose that matched a similar splotch on the NBA player’s face.

“Dad?” she asked Thompson, 29, as the pair raised their hands to reveal that they were completely covered in paint.

“Say ‘High five, Mommy,’” Thompson told his daughter.

In another video, Chicago painted her cousin on the cheek. “Be careful with the eyes,” Khloé warned as True returned the favor and Chi giggled.

As Us Weekly reported last month, the reality TV star and Cleveland Cavalier player are in a good place after reconciling amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while,” a source exclusively told Us at the end of September. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”

“They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other,” the insider added. “Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

The couple, who began dating in 2016, split in April 2018 after Thompson cheated on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant with True. They later reconciled but broke up again in February 2019 after the basketball player was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Us confirmed in August that they’d rekindled their romance as they quarantined together in L.A.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a second insider told Us at the time.

Scroll down to see pics from their festive day with their daughter.

Source:Us Weekly

