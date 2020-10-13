Home Celebrity Killer Mike: 5 Things About Rapper Honored With Billboard’s First Change Maker...
Celebrity

Killer Mike: 5 Things About Rapper Honored With Billboard’s First Change Maker Award

0

Avery Thompson

Killer Mike has made history. The rapper, activist, and one-half of Run The Jewels will be awarded the Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Here’s what you need to know.

Michael Santiago Render – better known across the world as Killer Mike – will receive the first-ever Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14. A long-standing outspoken social justice activist, Killer Mike, 45, has demonstrated the “attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive change-making advocacy,” said Datwon Thomas, vice-president for MRC and Cultural Media and Consulting Producer for the Billboard Music Awards, in a statement. “We selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change.”

After the death of George Floyd, by the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, sparked protests in Atlanta, Killer Mike gave a speech at a press conference held by Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms. “I am duty-bound to be here to simply say: That it is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy,” said Mike in the speech that would go viral.” It is your duty to fortify your own house, so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organization. And now is the time to plot, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize.” For those who don’t know, here’s the scoop on Killer Mike.

1. He’s a rapper hailing from Atlanta. Though many have come to associate activism and politics with Killer Mike, he first made his name in the booming Atlanta hip-hop scene of the mid-90s. After two semesters at Morehouse, Mike dropped out to focus on music – but not before connecting with Teeth Mallor and Nikki Broadway. The two would form the production duo Beat Bullies, and they would introduce Mike to Big Boi of OutKast. Big gave Mike a record deal, and Killer Mike made his major-label debut by featuring on OutKast’s “Snappin’ & Trappin.’ He also appeared on OutKast’s “The Whole World,” a song that won Killer Mike a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Mike released his debut album, Monster, in 2003. He followed that up with I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind in 2006, with I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind II in 2008, PL3DGE in 2011, and 2012’s R.A.P. Music.

2. He’s one half of Run The Jewels. On June 3, 2020, Run The Jewels released RTJ4, the fourth album from the group featuring Killer Mike and El-P. EL-P produced Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music album, and Mike appeared on El-P’s Cancer 4 Cure. The two albums were released within weeks of each other, so the two decided to tour together. After discovering a friendship and a natural chemistry, they formed Run The Jewels, a band taking their name from a line from LL Cool J’s “Cheesy Rat Blues.” They released their first album in 2013, and have been a favorite of underground/alternative rap fans ever since.

In 2019, Netflix debuted Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, a docuseries that explored issues in America that affect the black community. In the series, Mike helped the Crips and Bloods gangs launch their own soda brands (similar to how the Hell’s Angels have licensed merch), start a new religion based on his friend, Sleepy, and start a new country called New Africa. It’s worth a watch. In addition to this, Killer Mike has appeared in the films 20 Funerals, Idlewild, and ATL.

- Advertisement -

3. He once endorsed Bernie Sanders… Mike’s activism can be traced back to 2014, when he appeared on CNN to discuss the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. He said he was “appalled that regular Americans are apathetic. I’m appalled that people choose to use the word ‘thug’ as a code word for ‘n-​-​-​-​-.’ I’m appalled at everyday citizens… When will we, as an American constituency, tell our politicians enough’s enough? Enough mayors supporting murderous police departments. Enough police chiefs having to give excuses for murderous police officers….Whatever this country is willing to do to the least looked-upon…to Black people, to those males, will eventually happen to all America,” he said, per GQ. From there, Mike has been an activist and an advocate for Black issues across America.

In 2015, Mike famously took then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to lunch at the Busy Bee in Atlanta. The two discussed politics over soul food, and Mike would endorse Bernie for president. Mike has also backed democratic socialist candidates like Bernie, because – according to GQ – he thinks they operate in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

Killer Mike: 5 Things About Rapper Honored With Billboard’s First Change Maker Award 2
Rapper Killer Mike speaks ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a campaign event, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Images)

4. …and he’s a staunch supporter of the second amendment. In an episode of Trigger Warning, Killer Mike detailed how gun control laws have been used unfairly against Black people. In that episode, Mike voiced support for Black people arming themselves, and that opinion got him in hot water in 2018. During a sit-down with NRATV, Mike thought he was going to talk about Black gun ownership. The conversation led to the National School Walkout (the protest done after the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.)

‘I love you, [but] if you walk out that school, walk out my house,’ ” Mike says during the interview. “We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does, because some stuff, we just don’t agree with.” He later issued an apology, saying he “support(s) the march, and I support Black people owning guns. It’s possible to do both.”

5. He’s married with kids. Mike married his wife, Shana, in 2006. The couple has four children together. “This is Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball,” he told GQ in 2019. “Two people who are sharp and together. Mobbing. I open the car door, and usually, she cooks. That’s more to do with the fact that she’s a much better cook than I am. But she’s my partner in every aspect of the word. … Shana has a masterful business mind. Much better than mine. It’s my wife who was smart enough to make these investments.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOur World Really Has Been Quieter During The Pandemic, Study Reveals
Next articleWhat You Need to Know About Covid-19 and Pregnancy

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Phil Collins Is Evicting Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey From Florida Home: Report

0
Johnni Macke Time to move on! Phil Collins is in the process of evicting his ex-wife Orianne Cevey after the pair split for a second...
Read more
Celebrity

Countdown's Susie Dent breaks silence on 'tough day' after mishap: 'Made my stomach turn'

0
Countdown star Susie Dent, 55, was left disappointed after opening her new book, Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment For Every Day of the Year, for...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West urges voters to write in his name for president in first 2020 ad

0
Even though he’s only on the ballot in a handful of states, that’s not stopping Kanye West’s supposed presidential ambitions. The 43-year-old rapper released...
Read more
Celebrity

41 Pools! Inside the Lavish Resort Where ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Filming

0
Emily Longeretta Talk about a silver lining. Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette will look very different whenever it airs — but that doesn’t mean...
Read more
Celebrity

Love Actually child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster addresses 'anger' over Ron Weasley role

0
“It was the last time I ever felt like that, so whatever I did seemed to work,” he added to this week’s Radio Times. The star...
Read more
Celebrity

Dominic West: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Pictured Kissing Lily James

0
Christopher Rogers ‘Downton Abbey’ star Lily James, 31, was pictured getting cozy with Dominic West, 50, on Oct. 11, and now, fans can’t stop talking...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Phil Collins Is Evicting Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey From Florida Home: Report

Celebrity 0
Johnni Macke Time to move on! Phil Collins is in the process of evicting his ex-wife Orianne Cevey after the pair split for a second...
Read more

Diego Castillo strikes out Jose Altuve as Rays win ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros, 2-1

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 11, 2020 at 11:35p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:28Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve could have tied the game in the...
Read more

Golden Knights go all-in on Alex Pietrangelo

Sports 0
Jackie Spiegel The Golden Knights have hit the jackpot.Monday night, they raised the ante for the rest of the NHL by snagging the No. 1 free...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: