Kim Kardashian Deliberately Shows Off Sexy Thong In Backless Givenchy Dress Before 40th Birthday

Erin Silvia

Kim Kardashian was an incredible sight to see when she modeled a figure-flattering Givenchy dress while letting her bright red undergarment peek through and a crystal mini dress that was an early birthday gift.

Kim Kardashian, 39, proved she’s looking better than ever just days before she turns 40 when she shared several new pics and video clips to her Instagram on Oct. 16. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed while wearing a long black Givenchy dress that was plunging and backless in one post and she notched her sexy game up by letting the top of her bright red thong peek through just above her famous behind. She had her locks long and straight in the snapshots and held a black boho-style purse.

“WOW @matthewmwilliams ✨ Congratulations on your first @givenchyofficial collection! It is such a beautiful collection. I can’t wait to wear all of the looks you’ve sent!!! 🖤,” Kim captioned the gorgeous post. 

The brunette beauty followed it up with some videos to her Instagram story that showed her embracing early birthday gifts and outfits, including one crystal mini dress from Alexander Wang that had a body wearing a pink bikini printed on the front, which can be seen below. She expressed excitement for the eye-catching gift before modeling the cheeky outfit while standing in front of a mirror. “How cute is this?” she asked her followers while showing it off.

Before she wowed with her latest posts, Kim gave her fans a special birthday treat when she shared pics and video clips of herself taking on a brand new photo shoot to promote her 40th birthday makeup collection, Opalescent. The collection comes out on her birthday, Oct. 21, and in the shoot, she wore a metallic silver bikini with matching sheer leggings while posing inside and outside of a giant fake cake with candles. She also shared a clip of what’s included in the makeup collection.

“To celebrate turning 40, I wanted to create a collection that was unique from the products and shades down to the packaging. As I was developing the product range, I thought of my Opal birthstone because there are so many different colors that come from the stone based on the refraction of light,” she captioned one post.

