Kim Kardashian Jokes That Sister Khloe 'Stole' Her Range Rover For 'Good American' Photoshoot: 'Cool'

Erin Silvia

Khloe Kardashian shared a set of gorgeous photos of herself modeling a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants while sitting on the back of a silver Range Rover that looked just like the one Kim had in one of her latest pics.

Kim Kardashian, 39, teased her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, after she posted some Instagram photos while sitting on the back of a silver Range Rover that looks similar to the car that appeared in her own pic on the same day! The older Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cheekily accused KoKo of stealing her vehicle when responding to the incredible post, which showed the Good American creator modeling a black cropped sweatshirt and matching sweatpants from her brand. As she sat atop the backside of the car, which had the driver’s side door open, she gave off a slight smile while her long wavy locks were draped over the front of her shoulders.

“GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS,” Khloe captioned the pics before Kim chimed in with her own words. “Oh you stole my car! Cool,” the KKW Beauty creator’s response read along with a sunglasses-wearing emoji. Khloe didn’t hesitate to reply and laugh about the comment when she wrote, “hahaha sorry.”

Kim’s comment comes after she posted a pic, which can be seen below, that showed her recreating a famous 2007 snapshot she posed for that had her laying on top of a Range Rover while showing off a velour tracksuit. The new pic was in promotion of the 2000s-era tracksuits becoming a part of her SKIMS line collection, which drops on her birthday, Oct. 21.

“Major 2000s vibes! We’re bringing back Velour and making it softer and more luxurious than ever before,” she wrote in the caption for the post, which had her in a gray tracksuit on top of a silver Range Rover. “The new SKIMS Velour collection launching on Wednesday, October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop before Velour sells out.”

We’re not sure if the Range Rover in Kim’s pic and Khloe’s pics are the same but it definitely looked like it, and the fact that they were both posted on the same day could be another hint that they’re sharing photoshoot vehicles! We’ll be on the lookout to see if there are anymore pics like their latest ones in the future, but until then, we’ll enjoy the eye-catching ones we have right now!

