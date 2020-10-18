Home Celebrity Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money on Instagram Than ‘KUWTK’
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money on Instagram Than ‘KUWTK’

Johnni Macke

Making moves! Kim Kardashian opened up about where her biggest money-making opportunities lie after nearly 15 years as a reality star.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, got real about her finances on season 3 of Netflix’s My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and why ending the E! series won’t affect her bottom line.

Kim Kardashian and David Letterman on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

“We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” she explained to David Letterman on the show, which is set to debut on Wednesday, October 21. “Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

The Skims founder didn’t give an actual amount in regard to what she earns from a single Instagram post, but she previously said she gets anywhere from $ 300,000 to $ 500,000 and sometimes upwards of $ 1 million.

Variety reported in 2017 that the Kardashian family signed a “below $ 100 million” deal with the network to renew the show through 2020. The same year, TMZ reported that the deal for five seasons was worth $ 150 million. After deducting momager Kris Jenner’s 10 percent cut for closing the deal it comes to $ 135 million — or roughly $ 27 million per season.

If the season earnings are broken down between the six Kardashian-Jenner women, it would be about $ 4.5 million for the KKW Beauty founder, her mom, 64, and each of her sisters per season.

Kim Kardashian on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. YouTube

The Selfish author also touched on her and husband Kanye West’s comfortable lifestyle during her sit-down with Letterman, 73. When asked who makes more between the couple, she answered, “Him, probably.”

She added: “We’re exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I’m really grateful.”

KUWTK, which is set to end with season 20 in 2021, is only part of what makes Kardashian’s net worth the highest among her sisters. She runs numerous companies, does appearances and, of course, social media deals.

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that the mother of four’s fortune comes in at $ 780 million after she sold 20 percent stake in her cosmetics company to Coty in June.

Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is a close second with a new worth of $ 700 million as of October 13. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, was previously named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and was No. 1 on the World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities list by Forbes in 2020.

The Yeezy designer, however, tops them all, coming in at $ 1.3 billion net worth, according to the magazine. The “Jesus Walks” rapper, 43, was second on the list of highest-paid celebrities for 2020, right behind Kylie.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

