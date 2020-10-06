Kim Kardashian Reveals The ‘Insane’ Outfit She Planned To Wear For Her Now Canceled 40th Birthday Party

bshilliday

The coronavirus has claimed Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday blowout birthday party, as well as her over the top outfit she had planned to wear during the celebration.

Kim Kardashian was going to go big when it came to turning the big 4-0 on Oct. 21. But with gatherings in Los Angeles and many parts of California still limited to 10 people or less due to COVID-19, she’s had bail on her epic party extravaganza, as well as the outfit that she had been dreaming up for the occasion. The KKW Beauty founder tells Grazia magazine that “I had the best plan. It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday. I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

The 39-year-old fashion lover and the man who designed her controversial 2019 Met Gala look had been working for months on her outfit. Kim says she does plan to wear it sometime in the future to see and be seen with the full big-bang affect. “I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?” she told the publication.

If past collaborations are any indication, this outfit will be one to remember. Mugler is responsible for some of Kim’s most mind-blowing — and eyebrow raising — looks over the past several years. Her most memorable was when she attended the May 6, 2019 Met Gala looking as if she has just emerged in the buff from the ocean, covered in dripping crystals that looked like water. Her nude, skin-tight shiny dress matched the colored of her spray tan, and Kim’s waist was cinched to appear impossibly tiny thanks to a custom made corset by couturier Mister Pearl.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” she told Vogue at the time about her amazing dress “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.” Even Kim’s hair was styled to have a wet look and waves as if she emerged from the water.

Mugler also designed Kim’s breast-baring black gown for the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Feb. 17, 2019. The top featured two slim pieces of fabric that stretched across Kim’s bare bosom. It was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, if not for the reality star’s noted love of double sided tape. On Sept. 2, 2020, Kim gave her Instagram followers a Mugler fashion show in photos wearing some of her favorite designs by the design legend.

As for turning 40, Kim is okay with the number, especially after losing her dad Robert Kardashian Sr. in 2003, aged 59. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way. But I’m proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age,” she tells the publication. From the sound of it, Kim’s small 40th birthday celebration is going to just include those nearest and dearest, including husband Kanye West, 43, and their beloved four children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. Maybe next year fans will get to see her metal cowgirl costume.

