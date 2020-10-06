Home Celebrity Kim Kardashian Reveals The ‘Insane’ Outfit She Planned To Wear For Her...
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Reveals The ‘Insane’ Outfit She Planned To Wear For Her Now Canceled 40th Birthday Party

0

bshilliday

The coronavirus has claimed Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday blowout birthday party, as well as her over the top outfit she had planned to wear during the celebration.

Kim Kardashian was going to go big when it came to turning the big 4-0 on Oct. 21. But with gatherings in Los Angeles and many parts of California still limited to 10 people or less due to COVID-19, she’s had bail on her epic party extravaganza, as well as the outfit that she had been dreaming up for the occasion. The KKW Beauty founder tells Grazia magazine that “I had the best plan. It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday. I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

The 39-year-old fashion lover and the man who designed her controversial 2019 Met Gala look had been working for months on her outfit. Kim says she does plan to wear it sometime in the future to see and be seen with the full big-bang affect. “I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?” she told the publication.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala wearing a gown by Manfred Thierry Mugler on Monday, May 6, 2019. Photo credit, AP.

If past collaborations are any indication, this outfit will be one to remember. Mugler is responsible for some of Kim’s most mind-blowing — and eyebrow raising — looks over the past several years. Her most memorable was when she attended the May 6, 2019 Met Gala looking as if she has just emerged in the buff from the ocean, covered in dripping crystals that looked like water. Her nude, skin-tight shiny dress matched the colored of her spray tan, and Kim’s waist was cinched to appear impossibly tiny thanks to a custom made corset by couturier Mister Pearl.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” she told Vogue at the time about her amazing dress “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.” Even Kim’s hair was styled to have a wet look and waves as if she emerged from the water.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West wears a daring Thierry Mugler gown to the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Hollywood on February 17, 2019. Photo credit: AP

Mugler also designed Kim’s breast-baring black gown for the fifth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Feb. 17, 2019. The top featured two slim pieces of fabric that stretched across Kim’s bare bosom. It was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, if not for the reality star’s noted love of double sided tape. On Sept. 2, 2020, Kim gave her Instagram followers a Mugler fashion show in photos wearing some of her favorite designs by the design legend.

As for turning 40, Kim is okay with the number, especially after losing her dad Robert Kardashian Sr. in 2003, aged 59. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way. But I’m proud that my kids get me here another year. I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age,” she tells the publication. From the sound of it, Kim’s small 40th birthday celebration  is going to just include those nearest and dearest, including husband Kanye West, 43,  and their beloved four children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. Maybe next year fans will get to see her metal cowgirl costume.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to live longer: Two lifestyle factors you must avoid if you want to boost longevity
Next articleBoris Johnson: PM lays out vision of post-Covid UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Nick Cordero’s Widow, Amanda Kloots, Cries & Claps Back At Trump For ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of COVID’ Tweet

0
Alyssa Norwin Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband to a brutal battle with coronavirus in July, is disgusted with Trump’s nonchalant reaction to having illness...
Read more
Celebrity

This Fierce Leopard Cardigan Will Show You What Fall Fun Is All About

0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer is all about vivid colors, bold...
Read more
Celebrity

'We've talked about it': Dolly Parton again teases she 'might' pose for Playboy to celebrate turning 75

0
Is Dolly Parton going to ring in her 75th birthday with anotherÂ Playboy photo shoot? The country music icon teasedÂ the possibility again in a radioÂ interview with...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host admits his 'Strictly options are over' – 'No chance'

0
Chris Evans, 54, has long been a favourite to appear on Strictly Come Dancing but the radio star admits his time is over. Last...
Read more
Celebrity

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth React To Jessica Alba’s Wild ‘No Eye Contact’ Claims About ‘90210’

0
bshilliday After Jessica Alba claimed she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with stars while working on ‘90210,’ Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are giving...
Read more
Celebrity

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Reveals She’s Having Weight Loss Surgery

0
Dory Jackson Not on the same page. 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi, about her plans to get weight loss surgery during...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nick Cordero’s Widow, Amanda Kloots, Cries & Claps Back At Trump For ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of COVID’ Tweet

Celebrity 0
Alyssa Norwin Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband to a brutal battle with coronavirus in July, is disgusted with Trump’s nonchalant reaction to having illness...
Read more

7 Best Desktop PCs for Gaming (2020): Compact, Custom, Cheap

Tech 0
Jess GreyI play most of my games the same way I read a good paperback: Curled up on the couch or in bed. I...
Read more

Physicists Just Showed That Graphene Circuits Can Produce Clean, Limitless Power

Science 0
David Nield Scientists have been able to draw power from the thermal motion of graphene at room temperature, potentially giving us a clean future source...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: