Kim Kardashian’s Go-To Brow Pencil Is Just $23 on Amazon Right Now

Bernadette Deron

Remember in the 1990s and early 2000s when everyone plucked their brows to the extreme? Oh, how the trends have changed! These days, it’s all about filling your brows in so they’re as thick and prominent as can be.

We don’t think anyone ever held the title of “eyebrow queen” before Anastasia Soare (founder of cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills) burst onto the scene, and with good reason! Her claim to makeup fame is her impressive expertise in the brow department, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian have trusted her to create the perfect arches to effortlessly frame the eyes for years. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star once said her go-to everyday brow is created with the brand’s massively popular brow pencil!

Believe it or not, Kardashian was actually reluctant to let Soare do her brows back in the day. The KKW Beauty mogul insisted that she was in charge of her own brows, but when she finally allowed the Hollywood fixture to do them, she was blown away. This brow pencil quickly became a mainstay in Kardashian’s daily makeup routine, and her longtime makeup artist and collaborator Mario Dedivanovic is also said to be a fan.

In a YouTube video from 2019, Kardashian shares that the way Soare shaped her brows completely transformed her face. She admits that she didn’t realize just how important brows are when creating a makeup look — and her glam routine has been different ever since!

With plenty of practice and the Brow Wiz pencil on hand, you too have the power to create brows that are as incredible as Kardashian’s! You won’t find this product for $ 16 anywhere else, so act fast before this deal sells out!

