Kitchen Essentials for Home Cooks and Food Lovers

Danielle Braff

Kitchen gadgets and accessories are usually high on the list of most wedding gift registries, but they’re especially in demand these days as couples spend more time preparing meals at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

We asked four experienced chefs across the country to share some of their go-to wedding gifts. Here’s a sampling.

Ms. Yeh is the host of the Food Network series “Girl Meets Farm.” She is a Juilliard-trained percussionist and the author of the cookbooks “Molly on the Range” and “Yogurt.”

“My go-to wedding gift is a cast-iron Dutch oven, usually Staub, but also lately I’ve been really loving my Great Jones Duchess. I love gifting Dutch ovens because they’re sturdy, extremely versatile and beautiful. Every kitchen needs one; I use mine nearly every day. They also last forever — just like marriage, hopefully.”

“You can never go wrong with a Vitamix. My Vitamix, which was a wedding gift, continues to be my favorite reason I got married — other than love, happiness and family.”

Vitamix 5200; $ 449.95

Mr. Torres, a.k.a. Mr. Chocolate, is the founder of Jacques Torres Chocolate, which has retail locations in New York. He was the star of the PBS series “Dessert Circus with Jacques Torres,” the host of the Food Network series “Chocolate with Jacques Torres,” and an author of “Dessert Circus.” Most recently, he was the head judge on the Netflix baking competition, “Nailed It!”

“We love to give quality baking equipment that will last the couple for years to come. These are durable, quality made and take a beating. The heat disbursement is so even, so your baking is done to perfection.”

“This food scale is great because it’s waterproof, so it comes handy to wipe down spills or clean up in the kitchen.”

“Vintage stemware is one of my favorite gifts. When I head to Maine a few times a year, I typically spend some time antiquing in Wiscasset with my spouse. If we have a wedding coming up, we will try to find some beautiful vintage stemware, and pair them with a spectacular bottle of champagne.”

“My friend Alex gave me a lovely olive wood salt cellar for my wedding gift. I love it so much and use it every day. It always makes me think about my wedding, so now this is a go-to gift for me as well. I like to pair it with a Peugeot Olivier Roellinger pepper mill and some great salt and pepper from my favorite spice shop, the Curio Spice Company.”

Ms. Adams is the founder and author of the cookbook “Grandbaby Cakes,” which offers her grandmother’s generational recipes with a modern spin. She is a cast member of the Cooking Channel’s “Unique Sweets,” and is part of the Today Tastemakers on the “Today Show.”

“This is such a memorable and special gift. I adore passed-down recipes, and what a wonderful way to preserve or even share a recipe with a new couple that they could cherish forever.”

“This is seriously one of my favorite presents for busy cooks like myself. It provides an extra set of hands in the kitchen that we all could use from time to time.”

