Kitchen Essentials for Home Cooks and Food Lovers

Kitchen gadgets and accessories are usually high on the list of most wedding gift registries, but they’re especially in demand these days as couples spend more time preparing meals at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

We asked four experienced chefs across the country to share some of their go-to wedding gifts. Here’s a sampling.

Ms. Yeh is the host of the Food Network series “Girl Meets Farm.” She is a Juilliard-trained percussionist and the author of the cookbooks “Molly on the Range” and “Yogurt.”