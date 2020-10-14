Home Entertainment Kiwi teen tops chart with viral TikTok tune
Entertainment

Kiwi teen tops chart with viral TikTok tune

0

A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem Savage Love has been viewed more than a billion times said Oct 14 “it blows his mind” to have now topped the US Billboard singles chart.

Jawsh 685 – whose real name is Josh Nanai –saw his viral instrumental remixed by US RnB star Jason Derulo and Korean supergroup BTS to become an international megahit.

“It blows my mind to be US number 1,“ he said in a social media video post.

“A kid from South Auckland y’know showing other kids you can do it, any street you’re from, anywhere. You can do it, believe in yourself, you can do it. Trust me.”

The young producer’s dream run of success began after the tune– Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) – was picked up by TikTok users as the backing track for a hugely popular dance challenge.

The challenge – which saw users showcase their cultural heritage by dressing in traditional outfits and dancing to the song — was also embraced by stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon.

As of Monday the hashtags #sirenbeat, #sirenbeatchallenge and #laxedsirenbeat have collectively been viewed over two billion times on the video-based social media platform.

Nanai was signed by Columbia Records and has now topped the charts in Britain, Germany, New Zealand and Australia among other countries.

- Advertisement -

The song initially caused some controversy after RnB superstar Jason Derulo took the original beat, added some lyrics, and promoted it as his own.

Following the controversy, Nanai told local radio station Mai FM in June there had been an exchange of messages between the two before the incident, but that it was “unfinished business.”

Columbia Records has since said Derulo and Nanai have “put aside their differences and come together”.- AFP

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists confirm NEW COVID symptom: Are you at risk? 'First reported case in the UK'
Next article‘He sleeps an awful lot’ – the hidden signs of long COVID that can last for months

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

TikTok video propels Fleetwod Mac classic to the top

0
A VIRAL TikTok video featuring a laid-back skateboarder lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams has propelled the 1977 hit back into the Billboard Hot 100...
Read more
Entertainment

Stevie Wonder releases two songs

0
Stevie Wonder on Oct 13 released two new singles appealing for unity amid the challenges of systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic, and...
Read more
Entertainment

WIN a 2021 Sir Cliff Richard calendar

0
And to add to the celebrations we have teamed up with Danilo Promotions to offer 50 lucky readers the chance to win a Sir...
Read more
Entertainment

Coronavirus boosts cloud kitchens

0
SINGAPORE’s Ebb & Flow Group took an unusual route to creating one of its most popular food items: analysing more than 200,000 data points...
Read more
Entertainment

From preloved to reloved

0
FACT: Not all brands that promote sustainability are sustainable. The unprecedented scale of fashion today raises tremendous ecological, social and economic questions, and society...
Read more
Entertainment

Turning the dark into light

0
AT JUST 24 years old, Khairul Basyar Aziz is determined to motivate and uplift others through his art. He aims to use his life...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rebel Wilson & BF Jacob Busch Are A Clone Couple In Matching Outfits For Date Night On The Beach

Celebrity 0
bshilliday As if Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch already couldn’t get enough of each other, now they’re starting to dress alike. The pair twinned...
Read more

‘He sleeps an awful lot’ – the hidden signs of long COVID that can last for months

Health 0
The UK has seen a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Almost 10 million people across the country...
Read more

Kiwi teen tops chart with viral TikTok tune

Entertainment 0
A 17-year-old New Zealander whose TikTok anthem Savage Love has been viewed more than a billion times said Oct 14 “it blows his mind”...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: