Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Distracting’ Scott Disick After He Barges Into ‘Health’ Interview

Emily Selleck

A behind the scenes video from Kourtney’s interview with Health Magazine showed her ex Scott Disick awkwardly interrupting mid-conversation.

Scott Disick, 37, has barged in on his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, filming a behind-the-scenes video for her lifestyle blog Poosh. Kourt was interviewed by Health Magazine for a story that dropped back in March, and she shared a new clip to her Poosh YouTube channel. In the video, Kourt sipped on a matcha latte while sitting on her couch opposite the interviewer, however they were interrupted by Scott, who asked her when she’d be done. “We just started … like 30 minutes,” Kourtney explained.

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick. Image: BACKGRID

Scott was visibly annoyed and began walking around in the background of the video. “Oh my gosh, are you going to be distracting?! We’re talking about Poosh,” Kourtney said, to which he replied, I’m just here.” Fans jumped into the comments section of the video, noting Scott’s behavior. “How incredibly rude of Scott to act this way. So disrespectful to both Kourtney and the interviewer. This is her business,” one fan wrote.

During the chat, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about how she maintains a healthy lifestyle in her mind and body with treatments like “vampire facials” and adding “bone broth” to her diet. “I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial,” she told the magazine. “It’s usually a day of downtime, but it’s something I like to do as often as I can. I do saunas. And Khloé [Kardashian] and I did cryotherapy together. We felt so good afterward. We were like, ‘Let’s do this every morning!’”

Scott barged in on Kourtney’s interview with Health magazine. Image: BACKGRID

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship was in the media earlier this week when she posted a gorgeous photo accompanied by the caption,  “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.” The line was a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit of the summer, “WAP”, and Scott cheekily replied, “that’s for sure.”

