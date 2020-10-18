Home Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 5, Twin In Skeleton Pajamas Ahead Of...
Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 5, Twin In Skeleton Pajamas Ahead Of Halloween — Cute Pic

Cassie Gill

Countdown to Halloween! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son Reign cuddled up for a cozy evening as they watched ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’

With only two weeks to go, Halloween is just around the corner! Kourtney Kardashian, 41, got into the spooky spirit with son Reign Disick, 5, and they looked so cute in matching skeleton pajamas. “This is Halloween,” the Poosh founder wrote over the adorable Instagram story selfie posted on Friday, Oct. 16. Kourt made a scary look at the camera as she snuggled with Reign — who was still rocking his mohawk — in bed.

Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas could be seen playing on the television in the background, which is the perfect kid-friendly flick to get count down to Halloween. In another selfie, the mom-of-three revealed the themed matching PJ’s were actually an ultra-cozy two piece set! She kept her long hair down as she stood in front of the mirror, placing a sassy hand on her hip. With trick-or-treating unlikely given the COVID-19 restrictions, we’re so glad to see them still enjoying some festivities.

The KarJenner cousins have been having plenty of Halloween fun lately, especially at Khloe Kardashian‘s house! The Good American founder hosted several get togethers for her daughter True, 2, including a “Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch” party (True’s nickname) and an an arts and crafts day. Cousins Chicago, 2, Dream, 3, Stormi, 2 and Psalm, 1, had a blast hanging out last weekend, and Khloe went all out with the pumpkin-themed decor and a Harry Potter soundtrack. “We are doing a kids Halloween station today — all the cousins are coming over,” Khloe, who added the Insta-perfect Ariel filter by artist Sophie Katirai, explained. “So cute! They’re coming, it’s going to be madness but I’m so excited!” she also said.

Reign’s aunt Kylie Jenner, 23, also embraced the ghoulish time of year with epic décor at her resort-style $ 36.5 mansion in Bel-Air. The cosmetics mogul didn’t spare a detail as she toured her millions of Instagram followers around the decked-out home, which included orange string lights on her outdoor trees and hedges, as well as two mummy mannequins at her front door. Inside, she added witches, pumpkins, plenty of candy which we’re sure 2-year-old Stormi will be gobbling up.

