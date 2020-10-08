Home Celebrity Kristen Doute Reveals She Attended Stassi Schroeder’s Secret Wedding 3 Mos. After...
Kristen Doute Reveals She Attended Stassi Schroeder's Secret Wedding 3 Mos. After 'VPR' Reunion Feud

Kristen Doute was invited to Stassi Schroeder’s wedding after all! She shared a photo with the pregnant bride to Instagram on October 7 — proving that their friendship is going strong!

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark‘s wedding guest list clearly went through some changes — one in particular being the addition of Kristen Doute! Despite having introduced the newlyweds, Stassi previously made it clear that Kristen would not be invited to her initial Rome wedding. Fans watched the friendship disintegrate through their constant feuding in season eight of Vanderpump Rules.

“I was invited to the wedding after all!,” Kristen wrote alongside a photo with Stassi from her wedding day. The former VPR stars, who were let go from the show in June after allegations of racism, had a good laugh over Kristen’s caption — so much that Stassi wrote in the comments: “I just choked laughing.” She added a few crying-laughing emojis, and more followed from chuckling fans.

Former Summer House star Stephen McGee took to the comments of Kristen’s post to write what many fans are thinking: “Proof that covens cannot be broken.” Many fans agreed with the reality star and gushed over Kristen and Stassi’s obvious reconciliation.

Stassi revealed on October 7, that she and Beau quietly exchanged vows in September, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding in Italy. The couple is expecting their first child, a baby girl, in January. Stassi and Beau went public with their relationship in February of 2018, and got engaged during the summer of 2019.

It is unclear when Stassi and Kristen began to work on their friendship, which was formed long before VPR premiered in 2013. Their lows began after Kristen confessed to sleeping with Stassi’s then-boyfriend and costar, Jax Taylor, behind her back. While their friendship made it through the controversy, Kristen and Stassi continued to face obstacles. Things took a negative turn in VPR‘s eighth (and most recent) season, when Kristen was uninvited to Stassi and Beau’s engagement party, despite introducing the couple in 2017. It’s very possible that the VPR firing scandal could’ve brought them closer together, especially since Kristen was photographed bringing Stassi flowers on her 32nd birthday — soon after the VPR reunion, where they infamously feuded, aired.

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Kristen explained how she leaned on Stassi when the VPR casting news broke. “I’m really grateful,” she said about her rekindled friendship with Stassi. “When everything happened with what happened with VPR, I definitely leaned on Stassi immediately. It was kind of like a no brainer for me. I didn’t know if anyone else would understand how I was feeling and what I was thinking and what I was going through at that time.”

Kristen continued, “I’m really grateful that she let me back into her life with open arms even though I wasn’t sure if it was going to be temporary and fleeting or something more permanent. I really didn’t know what it was going to look like but I just know when times are hard you lean on the people that you consider family.”

