Kristin Cavallari kisses comedian Jeff Dye amid divorce from Jay Cutler

The Very Cavallari star, who split from husband Jay Cutler in April. was spotted kissing a “mystery man,” who has since been identified as comedian Jeff Dye. TMZ had footage of the kiss-a-thon, which took place at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago. She has an Uncommon James store in the area.

Dye, 37, hosts a podcast, Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast, and was a finalist on Last Comic Standing in 2008.

This is the first person Cavallari has been linked to in the wake of her split from Cutler, with whom she shares three children. He’s been romantically linked to multiple women, including Fox News personality Tomi Lahren, but they both denied it.

While promoting her cookbook, True Comfort, Cavallari has opened up about her split from the ex-NFL player, saying it was coming for “years.” She said last year at this time, she felt like she “was drowning.” Now, “I’m going to focus on me for a minute, look inward and figure out what I ultimately want out of life.”

Cutler congratulated his ex on her cookbook being a New York Times Best Seller.

