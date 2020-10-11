Home Celebrity Kristin Cavallari Makes Out With Mystery Man At Chicago Bar 5 Months...
Kristin Cavallari Makes Out With Mystery Man At Chicago Bar 5 Months After Jay Cutler Split — Watch

Erin Silvia

Kristin Cavallari was spotted sharing a smooch and getting cozy with a mystery man when she was hanging out at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, looked like she was enjoying the single life when she was seen kissing an unidentified guy at a bar in Chicago, IL. The reality star was dressed to impress at Fulton Market, the bar and restaurant district where she owns her own shop, and was talking closely with the hunk as they shared an intimate smooch and looked totally smitten with each other, in a video obtained by TMZ. They were surrounded by other people in the bar but didn’t seem bothered and were totally open with the PDA.

Kristin’s latest cozy outing is the first time she’s been publicly seen getting romantic with a guy since announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler, 37, in Apr. Although the initial announcement didn’t indicate any harsh feelings, the two have made headlines since then for going through a messy divorce. The former Laguna Beach High School student has accused the former NFL player, with whom she shares children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, of being “controlling and manipulative” as well as saying derogatory things about their kids, in court documents.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split in Apr. 2020. (MEGA)

The court documents also revealed that Kristin claims Jay “agreed for [Kristin] to purchase a home she has found but withheld the funds when [Kristin] would not accept the unfavorable settlement [Jay] was proposing.” She further claimed he changed “his position” towards the purchase, which was reportedly for a $ 5.5 million home in Tennessee, “several times” and the turning point happened on Apr. 24, when he allegedly “objected to her purchasing the new home.”

The documents further show that although Kristin’s motion claims Jay “told her that his attorney was sending a letter to the financial manager telling him not to release the funds” that she “needed”, Jay’s email filed with his own motion reveals the financial manager did not bar her from accessing the funds. The situation is ongoing, but it will be interesting to see how things unfold between the ex-couple from here.

After her split from Jay, but before her latest smooch, Kristin caused speculation that she may be romantically involved with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, 34, who dated her during their days on Laguna Beach, when she posted a photo of them cuddling in August, which can be seen above. “2004 or 2020?,” she cheekily captioned the snapshot. Although it definitely brought excitement to longtime fans of the stars, they are reportedly just good friends, and Kristin’s most recent kiss seems to prove that!

