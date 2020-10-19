Home Celebrity Kristin Cavallari on dating, 'Laguna Beach' reunion and that Stephen Colletti photo
Kristin Cavallari on dating, 'Laguna Beach' reunion and that Stephen Colletti photo

Kristin Cavallari is in a serious relationship amid her divorce from Jay Cutler — with herself. 

The Laguna Beach alum, 33, opened up about her dating life on the On the List podcast with Brett Gursky. A week after she was photographed kissing comedian Jeff Dye, Cavallari declared, “I’m putting myself first.”

“Here’s what I’m doing right now. I’m going through a divorce, obviously,” the reality star clarified. “I mean, my kids will always be first, but beyond my kids, I’m making myself a priority right now.”

Kristin Cavallari clarifies relationship status after she’s photographed kissing Jeff Dye. (Photo: Reuters)

Cavallari continued, “I don’t want anything… I’m not ready to jump into a relationship. I’m not. I’m taking care of me and I’m figuring out ultimately what I’m going to want in life, and I’m going through the motions and the process of figuring that all out.”

Cutler and Cavallari shocked fans when they announced their separation in April, but in reality, the breakup “had been coming for a long time.”

“It’s interesting because it’s like whenever someone’s announcing they’re getting a divorce — like we didn’t make that decision last night and then all of a sudden put it out there,” she shared. “By that point, it was almost like a sense of relief, like I was just relieved to get it out there and start this next phase of my life. But, it’s still very sad and very up and down and it still is. It’s been a rollercoaster. I mean, it’s sad when you close a chapter of your life and Jay and I were together for 10 years and we have three kids together. I will always love Jay in some capacity and so, it’s tough.”

Although the Very Cavallari star admitted butterflies you get when you start dating someone new is great, she misses the comfort of a long-term relationship.

“I actually prefer what I had with Jay, where you’re so comfortable with somebody, they’re your best friend, it’s so easy and great,” she continued. “That’s way more interesting to me than those new little butterflies.”

Cavallari emphasized again she and Cutler “just couldn’t make it work.” 

“You know, he’s a great guy,” she added. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t figure it out.”

Another person Cavallari thinks is a great guy is Stephen Colletti. The True Comfort author commented on her recent Instagram photo with the Laguna Beach star that set social media ablaze. 

“I knew it was going to create a little commotion, I didn’t know to what degree,” Cavallari admitted. “That’s my most-liked photo on Instagram ever. More than my kids. More than anything in my life… I mean, I think it’s really neat that people are still so invested and it really takes people back to that time.”

Cavallari confirmed she and her ex-boyfriend are just friends.

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, are they back together?’ I love Stephen, I’ve always loved Stephen, and clearly, you know, 15 years later we’re still really good friends,” she noted.

Cavallari, Colletti and the whole cast of Laguna Beach Season 1 recently reunited and she said “it was cool to see everybody.”

“I feel like that group of people… I think more than anybody else, we will always be so bonded and so connected just because we all experienced that together at the same time that nobody else will ever understand,” she shared, explaining it was the first time they all got together since high school.

As for Lauren Conrad, Cavallari said the two are “totally fine.”

“I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point,” she said.

