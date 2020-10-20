Kristin Cavallari Reveals Where She Stands With Lauren Conrad Ahead Of ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion

By

Jenna Lemoncelli

Have two of TV’s biggest foes buried the hatchet? Kristin Cavallari weighed in on her relationship with Lauren Conrad after their feud played out during ‘Laguna Beach.’

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad‘s feud is a thing of the past. The True Comfort author, 33, confirmed the latter in a new interview, where she discussed the upcoming Laguna Beach reunion. “(We’re) totally fine. I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point,” Kristin said on the On The List podcast with Brett Gursky, published on October 19.

Fans of MTV’s Laguna Beach saw Kristin and Lauren’s unfriendly relationship unfold at the start of Season 1, Episode 1, on September 28, 2004. The pilot episode, titled “A Black and White Affair,” set up fans for a years-long feud when Lauren threatened to kick Kristin out of a party, in which everyone was told to wear a black or white ensemble. When LC and her gal pals showed up in all-black, and saw that Kristen was wearing a white dress, things between the then high-schoolers didn’t go over well. Their feud would go on to be a central theme during Laguna Beach‘s two-year tenure (three seasons) on the network. — The other storyline that took over the show was Lauren and Kristin’s rivalry over the same man, Stephen Colletti. (More recently, Kristin and Stephen reunited in August, where they caused quite a stir on social media with a cozy photo together.)

During the same interview, Kristin gave fans some insight into the recent Zoom reunion with the Season 1 cast of Laguna Beach — including herself, Lauren, Stephen, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips and more.

“It was so much fun. That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody,” Kristin said, revealing, “We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions, and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything… I feel like everybody was the exact same. It was like no time had passed.”

Following the taping, Kristin said that the cast took their reunion off camera for more sweet moments. “And then we’re all on this group email and afterwards everybody was like ‘I love you, it was so good to see everybody!’ It was really fun,” she recalled, before she gushed over the special bond that the Season 1 crew of Laguna Beach shares.

“I feel like that group of people — it was the cast of season one — so I think more than anybody else, we will always be so bonded and so connected just because we all experienced that together at the same time, that nobody else will ever understand, so it was cool to see everybody,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...