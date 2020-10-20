Home Celebrity Kristin Cavallari Reveals Where She Stands With Lauren Conrad Ahead Of ‘Laguna...
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Where She Stands With Lauren Conrad Ahead Of ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion

0

By

Jenna Lemoncelli

Have two of TV’s biggest foes buried the hatchet? Kristin Cavallari weighed in on her relationship with Lauren Conrad after their feud played out during ‘Laguna Beach.’

Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad‘s feud is a thing of the past. The True Comfort author, 33, confirmed the latter in a new interview, where she discussed the upcoming Laguna Beach reunion. “(We’re) totally fine. I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point,” Kristin said on the On The List podcast with Brett Gursky, published on October 19.

Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo credit: AP) 

Fans of MTV’s Laguna Beach saw Kristin and Lauren’s unfriendly relationship unfold at the start of Season 1, Episode 1, on September 28, 2004. The pilot episode, titled “A Black and White Affair,” set up fans for a years-long feud when Lauren threatened to kick Kristin out of a party, in which everyone was told to wear a black or white ensemble. When LC and her gal pals showed up in all-black, and saw that Kristen was wearing a white dress, things between the then high-schoolers didn’t go over well. Their feud would go on to be a central theme during Laguna Beach‘s two-year tenure (three seasons) on the network. — The other storyline that took over the show was Lauren and Kristin’s rivalry over the same man, Stephen Colletti. (More recently, Kristin and Stephen reunited in August, where they caused quite a stir on social media with a cozy photo together.)

Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on November 10, 2018. (Photo credit: AP)

During the same interview, Kristin gave fans some insight into the recent Zoom reunion with the Season 1 cast of Laguna Beach — including herself, Lauren, Stephen, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips and more.

“It was so much fun. That’s the first time that we have all been together since high school since we stopped filming, and so it was really good to see everybody,” Kristin said, revealing, “We played a drinking game, we answered fan questions, and just kind of reminisced about the show and everything… I feel like everybody was the exact same. It was like no time had passed.”

Following the taping, Kristin said that the cast took their reunion off camera for more sweet moments. “And then we’re all on this group email and afterwards everybody was like ‘I love you, it was so good to see everybody!’ It was really fun,” she recalled, before she gushed over the special bond that the Season 1 crew of Laguna Beach shares.

“I feel like that group of people — it was the cast of season one — so I think more than anybody else, we will always be so bonded and so connected just because we all experienced that together at the same time, that nobody else will ever understand, so it was cool to see everybody,” she said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBeware of this Windows 10 update, it could be vicious malware in disguise
Next articleFlorida shatters opening day record for early voting

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

0
ByJulia Teti It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with...
Read more
Celebrity

50 Cent appears to endorse President Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan

0
ByRapper 50 Cent isn't a fan of Joe Biden's proposed tax plan. (Photo: Getty Images) MorePresident Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Hollywood elites, but...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

0
ByJohnni Macke Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is already seeking treatment. The Big Lebowski star, 70, shared the news on...
Read more
Celebrity

Charley Webb: Emmerdale star unveils 'cute' new addition as she addresses problem at home

0
By“The garden is in such a mess because obviously the grass has got ruined from the builders but we are having it redone,” the...
Read more
Celebrity

This Sweater Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Style and Comfort

0
ByBernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sweater weather is finally here! After a...
Read more
Celebrity

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini to Lounge By The Pool: Plus 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Pics

0
ByErin Silvia Olivia Culpo shared some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini while hanging out with her adorable pooch. Check...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In November 2020

Tv & Radio 0
ByThough once the kids have gone to bed, or if you're just a household of adults who might love cartoons, you can flip on...
Read more

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

Celebrity 0
ByJulia Teti It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with...
Read more

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

Entertainment 0
ByFILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: