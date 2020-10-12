Kristin Cavallari Wears These Levi’s Denim Shorts on Repeat

Suzy Forman

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s rare to see a celebrity repeat an outfit. Considering how often they’re filmed and photographed (plus their wardrobe budget), it’s no surprise that they usually want to be seen sporting a new look for fans to admire. We actually enjoy seeing a top star repeat an outfit or piece every so often though. It’s relatable. It’s also how we know that that piece is a total keeper!

Denim shorts are definitely one of the toughest items to buy for your wardrobe. They tend to ride up or feel way too stiff, or maybe they’re tight at the waist and loose at the thighs — or vice versa. We have to be careful when picking out a pair. We were recently inspired though. When we noticed Kristin Cavallari wearing a pair of Levi’s shorts multiple times this year, we knew they had to be something special!

See it!

Get a pair of Levi’s 501 Shorts at Amazon!

Cavallari has been a fashion icon for Us since back in her Laguna Beach days. Sure, trends have come and gone since then, but she’s always been ahead of the curve. When we see her wear something, we trust that it’s going to be worth it. That’s how we felt upon seeing her wearing her Levi’s shorts numerous times on Very Cavallari!

One time Cavallari wore these shorts was with a loose-fit white sweatshirt, her hair down and looking casual, comfy and chic. Soon after that, she appeared on TV again wearing them, this time with a black graphic tee, golden jewelry and her beloved Golden Goose sneakers. This edgier ensemble worked just as well as the first, and we knew we needed a pair stat!

See it!

- Advertisement -

Get a pair of Levi’s 501 Shorts at Amazon!

The 501 style is Levi’s original denim sensation, now available in several rises, lengths, styles and colors as shorts. Grab them in varying shades of blue, or white or black, and take your pick between distressing, shredded hems, fading, whiskering or maybe even an acid wash design. They all boast a vintage but totally timeless vibe with durable denim and rivet reinforcements for long-term styling.

These shorts are made of 100% cotton and feature a button fly, five pockets and Levi’s signature leather patch at the back waist. They even claim to get softer with each wear. We can see why even self-proclaimed picky reviewers are calling them their “all-time favorite shorts,” and why celebs like Cavallari are wearing them on repeat. Now it’s our turn!

Get a pair of Levi’s 501 Shorts at Amazon!

Not your style? Check out more from Levi’s here and shop other denim shorts at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Like this: Like Loading...