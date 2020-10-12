Home Celebrity Kristin Cavallari Wears These Levi’s Denim Shorts on Repeat
Kristin Cavallari Wears These Levi's Denim Shorts on Repeat

Suzy Forman

It’s rare to see a celebrity repeat an outfit. Considering how often they’re filmed and photographed (plus their wardrobe budget), it’s no surprise that they usually want to be seen sporting a new look for fans to admire. We actually enjoy seeing a top star repeat an outfit or piece every so often though. It’s relatable. It’s also how we know that that piece is a total keeper!

Denim shorts are definitely one of the toughest items to buy for your wardrobe. They tend to ride up or feel way too stiff, or maybe they’re tight at the waist and loose at the thighs — or vice versa. We have to be careful when picking out a pair. We were recently inspired though. When we noticed Kristin Cavallari wearing a pair of Levi’s shorts multiple times this year, we knew they had to be something special!

Get a pair of Levi’s 501 Shorts at Amazon!

Cavallari has been a fashion icon for Us since back in her Laguna Beach days. Sure, trends have come and gone since then, but she’s always been ahead of the curve. When we see her wear something, we trust that it’s going to be worth it. That’s how we felt upon seeing her wearing her Levi’s shorts numerous times on Very Cavallari!

One time Cavallari wore these shorts was with a loose-fit white sweatshirt, her hair down and looking casual, comfy and chic. Soon after that, she appeared on TV again wearing them, this time with a black graphic tee, golden jewelry and her beloved Golden Goose sneakers. This edgier ensemble worked just as well as the first, and we knew we needed a pair stat!

Get a pair of Levi’s 501 Shorts at Amazon!

The 501 style is Levi’s original denim sensation, now available in several rises, lengths, styles and colors as shorts. Grab them in varying shades of blue, or white or black, and take your pick between distressing, shredded hems, fading, whiskering or maybe even an acid wash design. They all boast a vintage but totally timeless vibe with durable denim and rivet reinforcements for long-term styling.

These shorts are made of 100% cotton and feature a button fly, five pockets and Levi’s signature leather patch at the back waist. They even claim to get softer with each wear. We can see why even self-proclaimed picky reviewers are calling them their “all-time favorite shorts,” and why celebs like Cavallari are wearing them on repeat. Now it’s our turn!

Get a pair of Levi’s 501 Shorts at Amazon!

