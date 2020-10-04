Kruise Leeming opens up on the quirks of fate that led him to Leeds Rhinos

Home Sports Kruise Leeming opens up on the quirks of fate that led him...
Kruise Leeming’s entire life has been at the mercy of some incredible quirks of fate.

The Leeds Rhinos hooker wouldn’t even be here if the flick of a coin had taken his late dad to America rather than South Africa.

Years later, another sliding doors moment introduced Leeming to rugby league – but only because he was given an ultimatum from an angry coach.

But now 25-year-old Leeming is determined to be totally responsible for everything that happens in both his career and life.

One target is to help Leeds win Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi final against Wigan and, hopefully further down the line, clinch full England honours.

Leeming’s incredible journey began with the flip of a coin

But the overriding reason behind everything is the desire to make his mum Khabo happy.

He said: “Everything I do is for her and to make her proud. I have a massive amount of admiration for how she brought me and my sisters up.”

Leeming’s dad Martin met Khabo when he came out of the paratroopers and made that fateful coin flick that took him travelling around South Africa.

The couple met on a cruise ship working as croupiers and moved to Khabo’s native Swaziland when she became pregnant.

Leeming said: “Dad was really passionate and wanted me to be named after the cruise ship where he met the love of his life. I was very close to being called Anchor which wouldn’t have been fun.”

Leeming is targeting an England call-up as he continues his journey

After three years in Swaziland, the family moved to Martin’s home town of Halifax but disaster struck five years later.

Leeming said: “Dad died of throat cancer and I can remember the day I was told he was ill like it was yesterday.

“Mum was pregnant with my youngest sister and dad was trying to hang on to see his baby born but didn’t quite make it.”

The baby was named Marty in her dad’s honour and, although Martin’s family rallied around, Leeming admits life must have been incredibly hard for his mum.

Leeming is hoping Leeds can secure their place in the Challenge Cup final this weekend

He said: “She had a new-born and me and my other sister Sandzi to look after as well as trying to put food on the table and pay the mortgage.

“But I have a massive amount of admiration for her because she made sure we were disciplined, had really good manners and we were never allowed to blame any bad behaviours on dad dying.”

Khabo, who has a doctorate and now runs her own care workers agency, was happy for her sports-mad son to try anything.

Grandad Keith regularly took him swimming and golfing and it was golf which finally forced Leeming into rugby at the age of 11.

Leeming scores a try against St Helens earlier this month

He said: “I’d practise on the Siddal rugby club fields and their coach Dilwin Lewis would go mad, saying I was making massive divots.

“He said the only way I could carry on was if I joined in training. I started but didn’t enjoy it at all.

“I’d been used to playing golf in sunshine, wearing as many layers as I wanted, and suddenly I’m in shorts and a t-shirt freezing cold in winter.”

Leeming packed in for a year but eventually caught the bug thanks to playing for his Brooksbank School team.

He said: “We won the national cup three times on the bounce and got to parade around the pitch each time before the Challenge Cup final.

“I was so naive that I thought if you turned professional you always got to play at Wembley. It would be amazing if I actually get to play there this season with Leeds.”

BetFred are the lead sponsors of the Super League

The father figures to shape Leeming’s life

Gaz Greenwood and Damian Ball are the two father figures that have helped shape Kruise Leeming’s life.

Greenwood was coach at Siddal when Leeming was picked up by Huddersfield Giants, the club he played for until moving to Leeds this season.

Leeming said: “I thought I was the best thing since sliced bread when I was scouted but

Gaz was a massive influence, showing me how to treat team-mates and teaching me about mental toughness.

Leeming pictured in action for Leeds in the Challenge Cup quarter final vs Hull KR

“He’s not my dad and never will be but he’s pretty close. He still helps me massively, both with how I’m playing and other stuff.”

Ball was the coach of his school rugby team and Leeming says his influence has also been key in his development, on and off the field.

He said: “There’s been a lot of life lessons along the way. They both shaped my career.”

England is the dream ticket

Beating Wigan on Saturday and clinching a debut Challenge Cup final spot will be heavenly for Leeming.

But it’s just part of a Holy Trinity of achievements that he’s targeting during his career.

He said: “Winning the Challenge Cup and Grand Final would be brilliant but sometimes it can be out of your own hands because you’ve got to have a bit of good fortune.”

The England Knights star added: “But I’d see it almost as failure if I do not play for England.

“Getting picked for England is wholly down to me. There are no other factors. If you are playing well enough you will get picked.”

Kruise Leeming opens up on the quirks of fate that led him to Leeds Rhinos

Sports
staronline@reachplc.com (Julie Stott) Kruise Leeming's entire life has been at the mercy of some incredible quirks of fate. The Leeds Rhinos hooker wouldn't even be here...
