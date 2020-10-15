Home Sports Kubrat Pulev slammed after making comments about Anthony Joshua's skin colour
Sports

Kubrat Pulev slammed after making comments about Anthony Joshua's skin colour

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck)

Anthony Joshua ’s next opponent Kubrat Pulev has been criticised by boxing fans after he made a reference to the world champion’s skin colour ahead of their bout.

The two are expected to meet before the end of the year having been scheduled to clash during the summer.

The bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Bulgarian is still set to challenge for Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles before the year is out.

A date and venue are still to be announced though Pulev recently suggested a fight would happen on December 12.

And now, when asked for his verdict on AJ, the 39-year-old has made a bizarre comment on Joshua’s ‘tan’.

Anthony Joshua is expected to face Kubrat Pulev before the end of the year

“His strengths? I’d say he has a very powerful punch undeniably,” said Pulev.

“What are his other strengths? His tan is better than mine.”

Pulev’s representatives have been contacted by Daily Star Sport though fans have hit out at the Bulgarian.

- Advertisement -

One wrote: “This kind of comment has no place in todays world. Whether it was meant with the intent or not it can still be construed as a sly racist innuendo. Think before you speak or type, people are individuals and everybody takes things differently. No place for this in the world.”

While another replied: “I hope Anthony Joshua smashes the living daylight out of Pulev after that ‘tan’ comment.”

Anthony Joshua has not fought since beating Andy Ruiz last December
Anthony Joshua has not fought since beating Andy Ruiz last December

And a third wanted action taken, posting: “Not acceptable – ban him from boxing and replace him as AJ’s next opponent. Great opportunity for boxing to show zero-tolerance stance vs racism.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is confident the fight will take place this year with AJ set to meet Tyson Fury next year.

“Obviously today’s announcement (on fans not being able to attend events) is a massive challenge for everyone in sport,” Hearn said.

“Our intention now is carry on with all our scheduled events.

Kubrat Pulev's only professional defeat came at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko
Kubrat Pulev’s only professional defeat came at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko

Clearly the finances are affected by not having crowds, even smaller crowds, but we’re working to keep our schedule.

“That includes Joshua. You have two options — cancel or go ahead, quite possibly without a crowd.

“You’d still hope that by December you might have some back but you can’t plan on that now. We’ll go ahead in December for Joshua because it’s been a year since he fought Andy Ruiz and he needs to fight.”

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox!

- Advertisement -

Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news?

Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter!

From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox.

How do you sign up?

It only takes a matter of seconds.

Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’.

And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning.

You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

Joshua has not been in action since getting revenge over Andy Ruiz last December and winning back his belts.

- Advertisement -

The Brit had been shocked in New York by Ruiz though outpointed the Mexican before the year was out to become a two-time world champion.

A fight with Fury is on the cards though the Gypsy King is expected to have his own bout before the end of the year.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHarris cancels travel after Biden campaign announces positive Covid tests
Next articleCovid alert level: Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes speaks out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer row and losing faith in him

0
United will try to return to winning ways following the international break when they make a Premier League return at Newcastle on Saturday. Solskjaer is...
Read more
Sports

Max Muncy grand slam caps Dodgers’ record-breaking 11-run first inning in NLCS Game 3

0
Video Details Oct 14, 2020 at 6:45p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:48Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy clubbed a grand slam in the top...
Read more
Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: QB full participant in practice as 49ers prepare for Rams

0
Sporting News San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not on head coach Kyle Shanahan's injury list on Wednesday as the team prepares to face the...
Read more
Sports

Fred Dean Dies From Coronavirus

0
Anthony RiccobonoNFL great Fred Dean has died from coronavirus. He was 68 years old.Dean was drafted in 1975 by the San Diego Chargers, with...
Read more
Sports

Nick Saban College Football Coach Is Highest-Paid In 2020

0
Ernesto SolivenNick Saban College Football Coach is the highest-paid coach in 2020 with a salary of $ 9.3 million. However, this is not the...
Read more
Sports

Dodgers continue to pile on as Cody Bellinger homer gives them 12-0 lead over Braves

0
Video Details Oct 14, 2020 at 7:01p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:34Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger broke out of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid alert level: Greater Manchester 'fighting back' against Tier 3

U.K. 0
Meanwhile, other parts of England will move into Tier 2 from Saturday.
Read more

Kubrat Pulev slammed after making comments about Anthony Joshua's skin colour

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck) Anthony Joshua ’s next opponent Kubrat Pulev has been criticised by boxing fans after he made a reference to the world champion’s...
Read more

Harris cancels travel after Biden campaign announces positive Covid tests

US 0
Caitlin Oprysko Neither of the individuals who tested positive had contact with Harris or former Vice President Joe Biden “or any other staffers since testing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: