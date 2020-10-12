Kylie Jenner Channels Ariana Grande In High Ponytail As She Struts In Orange Mini Dress For Night Out

Home Celebrity Kylie Jenner Channels Ariana Grande In High Ponytail As She Struts In...
Kylie Jenner shared some stunning videos of herself posing and walking in a figure-flattering dress while enjoying a night out on the town in Las Vegas with friend Stassi Karanikolaou and others.

Kylie Jenner, 23, was a gorgeous sight to see on Oct. 10, when she shared some Instagram videos of herself sparkling in a sexy outfit that looked awesome on her! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confidently walked and gave a fierce look to the camera in one video as she showed off her sparkly orange mini dress and long wavy hair that was partly up in a ponytail, just like Ariana Grande, 27, would rock. “For The Night” by Pop Smoke was playing in the background and she appeared to be getting ready to spend a fun night out in Las Vegas, NV, where she flew to on her private jet.

The brunette beauty also shared various clips of herself getting ready as well as some that featured her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and other friends who joined her for the adventurous trip. Her makeup was just as on point as her outfit of choice and she appeared serious and determined to have a glorious evening. It’s not exactly clear where Kylie and her crew headed off to, but we can bet they made quite the impression when they got there!

Before her latest outing, Kylie made headlines for bringing back her singing skills on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The youngest KarJenner, who wowed fans with her “Rise and Shine” rendition while waking up her two-year-old daughter Stormi in a YouTube video about a year ago, sang to her sisters while having dinner on the show. “I’m gonna get wasted,” she cheekily sang. “I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney [Kardashian] what the f*** are you on?!”

The memorable moment was one of the best ones in the episode and reiterated the fact that Kylie does have a great singing voice! Although she was just embracing her good time while ordering drinks, the mini jam got the attention of her confused siblings, who just laughed it off. “I don’t know what’s going on so I’m just appreciating my bread,” Kourtney hilariously said.

Whether Kylie’s turning heads during an eventful outing or amusing family at a private gathering, she always knows how to wow crowds and we’re loving her for it! We look forward to seeing what else she has in store in the weeks to come!

