Home Celebrity Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Long Blonde Hair As She Slips Into...
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Long Blonde Hair As She Slips Into Sexy Animal Print Body Suit – Watch

0

Erin Silvia

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share an eye-catching video of herself confidently posing in a full body mirror and flipping straight blonde locks that went down past her knees.

Kylie Jenner, 23, showed off a lot of skin and a lot of hair in a new Instagram video she posted to her stories on Oct 7! The makeup mogul wore a sexy and silky animal print bodysuit that had a plunging neckline in the front and a matching silky belt tied around the waist in the clip, and paired it with matching heels and super long blonde locks that went all the way down to below her knees. She also wore gold-colored bracelets on both wrists as she held up her phone in front of the mirror in one hand and pushed her hair over her shoulder with the other.

“INCHES BABY,” Kylie captioned the video, most likely referring to her long hairstyle. It’s not clear why the beauty was wearing the look but it was reminiscent of the same outfit she wore in the music video for “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Perhaps she was trying out a possible Halloween costume option? We’re not exactly sure but after one fan reposted the video, the viewers had a lot of compliments!

“Wowww,” one follower wrote while another called the pic “hot.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and another simply but effectively put “love” with a heart. The rest of the followers speculated on what the look could mean, but as for now, only Kylie knows that for sure.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner looking amazing in a skintight pink dress during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

On the same day she stunned with her latest video, Kylie got attention for a just as sexy pic that showed her posing with some of her long hair down and some up in two ponytails on each side of her head. The hair style was similar to the one Ariana Grande, 27, often wears and her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, also rocked the same look in her own Oct. 2 photo. Kylie made sure to wear a flattering outfit as well and it consisted of a white crop top and light denim jeans.

If Kylie’s future posts are anything like her most recent ones, we look forward to seeing what other look she can wow with! The mother-of-one regularly leaves her followers feeling inspired with her awesome makeup looks and stylish fashion choices and we can’t wait to see more!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus symptoms update: Two new symptoms added to list warning of COVID infection
Next articleMorgan Wallen pulled from 'SNL' due to 'COVID protocols'

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Sarah Hyland & Tiffany Haddish Chat Unfiltered About Their ‘Lady Parts’ In Hilarious Video — Watch

0
Jade Boren Tiffany Haddish was the latest guest star on the ‘Lady Parts’ series, hosted by Sarah Hyland! No subject was too sensitive between the...
Read more
Celebrity

Morgan Wallen pulled from 'SNL' due to 'COVID protocols'

0
Morgan Wallen will not be making his Saturday Night Live debut after all. The rising country star, 27, was supposed to be the musical guest...
Read more
Celebrity

Jim Edmonds Claims He Was ‘Unaware’ of Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis

0
Mariah Cooper Jim Edmonds claims his estranged wife, Meghan King, didn’t inform him of their 2-year-old son Hart’s cerebral palsy diagnosis before she shared the...
Read more
Celebrity

‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Is Kim Kardashian’s Twin On ‘Beverly Beach’ Zoom — See Lookalike Pics

0
Jade Boren With pin-straight platinum hair and luscious lips, Dorit Kemsley looked nearly identical to Kim Kardashian! Fans were in shock after seeing a screenshot...
Read more
Celebrity

Morgan Wallen Axed From ‘SNL’ After Partying Without a Mask

0
Mariah Cooper Morgan Wallen‘s upcoming Saturday Night Live debut was canceled on Wednesday, October 7, after the singer was criticized for spending the weekend partying...
Read more
Celebrity

Louisiana tells meteorologist Jim Cantore to 'stay home' amid Hurricane Delta: 'I get it'

0
The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore is an unwelcome sight. (Photo: Jonathan Saruk/The Weather Channel via Getty Images) MoreThe presence of the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The VP debate offers the nation a glimpse of a post-Trump future

US 0
Ryan Lizza That was before Trump came along and turned the first debate into a spectacle, as he did on Sept. 29 by interrupting Joe...
Read more

PlayStation Trophies are changing, PS5 gets new trophy level icons

Gaming 0
Sony has outlined how trophies are changing as we head into the launch of the PlayStation 5. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony...
Read more

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201004-1348)

Gaming 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: