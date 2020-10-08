Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Long Blonde Hair As She Slips Into Sexy Animal Print Body Suit – Watch

Erin Silvia

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share an eye-catching video of herself confidently posing in a full body mirror and flipping straight blonde locks that went down past her knees.

Kylie Jenner, 23, showed off a lot of skin and a lot of hair in a new Instagram video she posted to her stories on Oct 7! The makeup mogul wore a sexy and silky animal print bodysuit that had a plunging neckline in the front and a matching silky belt tied around the waist in the clip, and paired it with matching heels and super long blonde locks that went all the way down to below her knees. She also wore gold-colored bracelets on both wrists as she held up her phone in front of the mirror in one hand and pushed her hair over her shoulder with the other.

“INCHES BABY,” Kylie captioned the video, most likely referring to her long hairstyle. It’s not clear why the beauty was wearing the look but it was reminiscent of the same outfit she wore in the music video for “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Perhaps she was trying out a possible Halloween costume option? We’re not exactly sure but after one fan reposted the video, the viewers had a lot of compliments!

“Wowww,” one follower wrote while another called the pic “hot.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and another simply but effectively put “love” with a heart. The rest of the followers speculated on what the look could mean, but as for now, only Kylie knows that for sure.

On the same day she stunned with her latest video, Kylie got attention for a just as sexy pic that showed her posing with some of her long hair down and some up in two ponytails on each side of her head. The hair style was similar to the one Ariana Grande, 27, often wears and her older sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, also rocked the same look in her own Oct. 2 photo. Kylie made sure to wear a flattering outfit as well and it consisted of a white crop top and light denim jeans.

If Kylie’s future posts are anything like her most recent ones, we look forward to seeing what other look she can wow with! The mother-of-one regularly leaves her followers feeling inspired with her awesome makeup looks and stylish fashion choices and we can’t wait to see more!

