Home Celebrity Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Glowing
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Glowing

0

Brittany Romano

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keeping up with the Kardashians’ makeup routines is exhausting, especially since just about all of the sisters have successful lines of cosmetics now. We’re always waiting for Kylie Jenner to break the internet by launching yet another Kylie Cosmetics product, but the 23-year-old also has some other beauty tricks up her sleeves.

The 23-year-old revealed on Instagram that this $ 10 organic oil gets her stamp of approval. But it’s not only Jenner-approved, but thousands of reviewers are also claiming it’s the key to youthful, glowing skin.

See it: Grab the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Jojoba Oil available at Amazon! 

The Kate Blanc Cosmetics Jojoba Oil is the miracle-in-a-bottle that has left so many speechless. It’s the one-stop shop when looking for a natural and organic oil when looking to combat every skin and hair-related issue under the sun. Plus, it also claims to have so many other long-lasting benefits, too. From longer and stronger nails to more moisturized cuticles, this small wonder looks to leave big results.

It’s no wonder why Jenner is such a major fan of this tiny product. Jenner admitted that she is “obsessed with body oils” in a recent Instagram Story.

“I literally drench myself in different organic oils every night,” she wrote when explaining her nightly routine, which makes sense since this oil has so many benefits when integrating into our daily lives. From the reduction of acne scars and dark spots to even preventing breakouts, this is the all-in-one for flawless skin.

The only ingredient in the bottle? Jojoba oil, of course! This cruelty-free oil is 100% organic and does not include any harmful chemicals that can damage our health or the environment.

- Advertisement -

Whether hair, skin or nails, this oil looks to revitalize hair or even give dry and oily skin a more radiant vibrant look.

For hair, it can help keep hair healthy and shiny by injecting follicles with the natural daily nutrients it needs to grow and promote strong and healthy locks. It’s extremely beneficial for those users who bleach their hair often and need a little TLC to repair brittle, dry or split ends. Simply add a little oil to shampoo and conditioner to promote hair growth or act as a natural anti-hair loss solution.

Instagram

See it: Grab the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Jojoba Oil available at Amazon!

Just as beneficial? This organic oil can help with dry scalps or even irritated skin. The organic oil is jam-packed with Vitamin E and antioxidants that can reduce dandruff. A little pro tip? Go ahead and mix this oil with a splash of peppermint oil. Not only will it smell oh-so-good, but it will also do good.

This quick absorbing product is even better when used on the skin. It claims to be beneficial when looking to fight against inflammation and retain its natural glow and moisture. Even more amazing? It also claims to help reduce wrinkles and fine lines and even work overtime as an anti-aging product.

So when looking to for the moisturizer that has left thousands of reviewing claiming it’s the best, reach for this organic oil and get beauty rest just like Kylie Jenner does!

See it: Grab the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Jojoba Oil available at Amazon!

Editor’s note: Article originally published on April 11, 2019.

Not your style? Check out additional Kate Blanc Cosmetics options also available at Amazon! 

- Advertisement -

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masksself tannersLululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLily James and married co-star Dominic West look cozy in new photos
Next article90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Is Now On Pillow Talk, And Fans Aren't Happy

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Dominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

0
Speaking at their Wiltshire cottage today, he told The Sun: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much...
Read more
Celebrity

Lily James and married co-star Dominic West look cozy in new photos

0
Lily James and Dominic West have people speculating about their relationship after a series of photos showing them cozy and kissing surfaced. The tabloid the...
Read more
Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

0
Jade Boren Khloe Kardashian joked about her different beauty phases over the years while guest starring on the podcast of her longtime friend, Simon Huck!Khloe...
Read more
Celebrity

Chris Brown Plays With Son Aeko, 10 Mos, In Cute New Video After Reuniting Amid Pandemic

0
Allison Swan Chris Brown playing with his mini-me son Aeko just might be the cutest new video on the internet.  Chris Brown, 31, is making up for...
Read more
Celebrity

'DWTS' Recap: '80s Week Ends in a Shocking Elimination

0
Emily Longeretta Going back in time! The Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars was ’80s week, which meant each of the stars and...
Read more
Celebrity

Van Halen Family Faced 'Horrifying Racist Environment' for Being Indonesian Says David Lee Roth

0
Van Halens Faced 'Horrifying Racist Environment:' David Lee Roth | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageVan Halen Family Faced 'Horrifying Racist...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Leicester textile firms 'involved in money laundering'

U.K. 0
These revealed how, over a period of months from October 2014, he arranged for false invoices to be produced as part of a dishonest...
Read more

FIFA 21 is Available Now on Xbox One

Gaming 0
Damola Oladapo, Writer, EA Sports FIFAThe time has come. EA Sports FIFA 21 is out now on Xbox One! In the latest version of FIFA,...
Read more

Dominic West kisses wife and says ‘our marriage is strong' amid THOSE cosy Lily James pics

Celebrity 0
Speaking at their Wiltshire cottage today, he told The Sun: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: