Kylie Minogue well being: ‘It changes everything’ Singer’s illness ruined probability of motherhood

After present process surgical procedure and remedy the identical yr, the star was given the all-clear, however she did reveal medical doctors had mistakenly given her the all-clear earlier than her analysis.

Whereas showing on The Ellen DeGeneres Present in 2008, Kylie stated: “Because someone is in a white coat and using big medical instruments doesn’t necessarily mean they’re right.”

However the singer was additionally clear in marking respect for the medical occupation.

Greater than 10 years on, Kylie has admitted she’s missed her probability at changing into a mom after being identified with breast most cancers.

