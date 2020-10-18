Labour CIVIL WAR: Corbynite MPs back new policy group in challenge to Starmer

This week Sir Keir’s refusal to oppose a policing bill sparked a clash with the Labour left and led to resignations from his shadow ministerial team. According to spending returns from Ipsa, which governs MPs expenses, seen by the Sunday Times a number of left-wing MPs have begun providing funding to the Socialist Parliamentary Research Group (SPRG).

These include Diana Abbott and Richard Burgon, who served as shadow home secretary and shadow justice secretary under Corbyn respectively.

MPs receive an annual allowance which they can use to fund their offices and support their work, though this can’t be used for anything explicitly party political.

Many Labour MPs pay part of their allowances to the Parliamentary Research Service, which deals with research inquiries and drafts letters for constituents.

However the creation of the SPRG, which had its website registered back in February, suggests some are now seeking a more explicitly left-wing alternative.