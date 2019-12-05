Labour MP mocked claiming Corbyn watches Queen’s Speech on CATCH UP after he’s caught out

At the moment’s Good Morning Britain noticed Susanna Reid joined by Labour MP Angela Rayner by way of video hyperlink the place she tried to defend Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn after he claimed he watches the Queen’s Speech “in the morning”. The speech historically airs at 3pm on Christmas Day, that means the politician couldn’t watch it earlier on within the day.

Ms Rayner was eager to defend the Labour chief as she mentioned he might watch it on “catch up”. She advised Ms Reid: “He may watch it on catch up, a few of us do, a few of us have dinner at totally different instances. “I don’t necessarily think that means that he has lied… This is clutching at straws.” She then went on to insist Mr Corbyn would atone for the speech on Boxing Day. READ MORE: ‘You can’t fix this’ Naga Munchetty rips apart Labour’s education plan