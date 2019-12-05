Labour MP mocked claiming Corbyn watches Queen’s Speech on CATCH UP after he’s caught out

At the moment’s Good Morning Britain noticed Susanna Reid joined by Labour MP Angela Rayner by way of video hyperlink the place she tried to defend Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn after he claimed he watches the Queen’s Speech “in the morning”. The speech historically airs at 3pm on Christmas Day, that means the politician couldn’t watch it earlier on within the day.
Ms Rayner was eager to defend the Labour chief as she mentioned he might watch it on “catch up”.
She advised Ms Reid: “He may watch it on catch up, a few of us do, a few of us have dinner at totally different instances.
“I don’t necessarily think that means that he has lied… This is clutching at straws.”
She then went on to insist Mr Corbyn would atone for the speech on Boxing Day.
Ms Rayner insisted Labour can be including 45,000 extra academics to the system and would “fix” classroom sizes.
She advised Ms Munchetty: “You’re saying 47,000 I’m saying 45,000 and plus extra folks will come by means of.
“I’m saying that may usher in these new academics may have 25,000 which might be unqualified that may develop into certified and 20,000, should you have a look at the final seven years we’ve misplaced these academics.
“We’ve got a crisis in our teaching at the moment and the class sizes are increasing we will decrease the class sizes and cap them.”
Ms Munchetty was not impressed as she hit again: “Have you learnt what folks may discover refreshing should you simply truthfully mentioned we will’t repair this, in a single parliament we will’t repair this as a result of the Nationwide Audit Workplace says we want 55,000 new academics we will get to 45.