Lady Gaga Rocks Biker Shorts & Puts Her Muscles To Work On Intense Hike

Jenna Lemoncelli

Lady Gaga’s workouts include intense rock climbing! The singer shared a photo of her weekend adventure to Instagram, and she looks incredibly fit! Gaga went climbing in a stylish sports bra and matching bike shorts.

Lady Gaga‘s fitness routine involves climbing massive rock formations. Casual, right?  The “Rain On Me” singer, 34, completed a rock-climbing adventure on Sunday, October 4, she revealed in an action shot on Instagram. Gaga simply captioned her post with a muscle and red heart emojis, which were appropriate since we love her muscles!

The Grammy-winner looked incredibly fit in a matching workout set, which included a  sports bra with thin straps and grayish-purple bike shorts. She also donned cool, tinted sunglasses. Gaga climbed in a pair of pale pink sneakers, and if you look closely at the photo, her long, red nails are perfectly manicured. — Talk about being sporty, stylish and impressive!

Gaga made sure to rock-climb safely by wearing a blue protective helmet. Her body was wrapped in a number of chords for safety reasons, of course. In the photo, a presumed rock-climbing instructor can be seen climbing below the singer. You may notice that there’s a terrifyingly deep gorge below Gaga and the other climber. — Hence, the critical importance of the proper chords and assisted bars on the rocks. Bottom line is, Gaga has a lot of guts to commit to such an adventure!

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wears workout gear and a protective face mask while out and about in California on May 30, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

When Gaga’s not climbing intense rock formations, she’s doing different workouts, such as yoga. The singer has made it known on Instagram that she loves a good, sweaty yoga session. She enjoys doing Gyrotonic, a movement method that addresses the entire body by “opening energy pathways, stimulating the nervous system, increasing range of motion, and improving strength and movement efficiency,” according to the official website.

Additionally, “with Gyrotonic exercises, each movement flows into the next, allowing the joints to move through a natural range of motion without jarring or compression. These carefully crafted sequences create balance, efficiency, strength and flexibility,” the site states. Gaga has showed fans photos and videos of her body twisted in various Gyrotonic positions — like the one above.

Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak — who’s helped train Gaga and more stars including, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus — told HollywoodLife getting fit isn’t just about hitting the gym. “It’s a holistic thing. You need food. You need movement. And you need sleep. Those are equally important,” Pasternak said. “I think something that holds people back is the fear, the intimidation of it all, like, ‘Ugh, gosh, I’m scared to go to a gym and do this and the pain and the workout.’ Keep it simple. Maybe you don’t go to a gym. Maybe you workout at home… small steps to get there,” he explained.

