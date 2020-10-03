Lakers vs. Heat score, results: LeBron James, Anthony Davis power LA past Miami in Game 2

Jordan Greer

Through two games of the 2020 NBA Finals, the biggest source of drama has been determining which Lakers star is the top candidate for Finals MVP.

Anthony Davis (32 points, 14 rebounds) and LeBron James (33 points, nine assists, nine rebounds) dominated an injury-plagued Heat team in Game 2, guiding the Lakers to a 124-114 win and a 2-0 series lead. Los Angeles picked apart Miami’s defense Friday night, shooting over 50 percent from the field and scoring 56 points in the paint (44 from Davis and James).

Heat star Jimmy Butler totaled 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, but he didn’t have Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic by his side, as both were ruled out with injuries prior to tipoff. If they cannot return for Sunday’s Game 3, this could be a short series.

Sporting News provided live updates from Game 2 between the Lakers and Heat. Check out all of the highlights you missed right here.

Lakers vs. Heat score

Game 2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Lakers 29 39 35 21 124 Heat 23 31 39 21 114

Lakers vs. Heat updates, highlights from Game 2

(All times Eastern)

Final: Lakers 124, Heat 114

11:30 p.m. — A valiant effort by the Heat, but just too much Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Lakers’ dynamic duo combined for 65 points, and Los Angeles is now up 2-0.

11:15 p.m. — Wow. What an incredible block by Kendrick Nunn.

11:05 p.m. — One bright spot for the Heat: 29-of-30 on free throws. Jimmy Butler has made more free throws himself (11) than the Lakers have as a team (10).

End of third quarter: Lakers 103, Heat 93

- Advertisement -

11 p.m. — Udonis Haslem is doing his best to inspire this Heat squad. They are still in the fight despite Anthony Davis turning into Godzilla.

10:45 p.m. — Here’s a quick summary of the third quarter:

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS

ANTHONY DAVIS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2020

10:35 p.m. — Anthony Davis is just unfair. He has hit 11 of his first 12 field goal attempts.

Halftime: Lakers 68, Heat 54

10:15 p.m. — If the Heat want to stay in this game, they can’t keep giving the Lakers easy attempts at the rim. Los Angeles is 17-of-20 on 2-pointers so far.

10 p.m. — Signs of life from the Heat. They are forcing a few more outside shots while playing zone, and they’ve cut the deficit down to four.

9:50 p.m. — The Lakers are just everywhere defensively. Los Angeles has held Miami to 36.4 percent shooting from the field so far. The Heat are desperately missing Goran Dragic’s ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates.

End of first quarter: Lakers 29, Heat 23

9:25 p.m. — Maybe someone should guard LeBron James?

9:15 p.m. — The lack of rim protection is already a problem for the Heat. The Lakers have scored 12 of their first 14 points in the paint. An early six-point advantage for Los Angeles.

9:05 p.m. — What were you doing at 20 years old?

Youngest players to start a Finals game: Tyler Herro: 20 years, 256 days

Magic Johnson: 20 years, 264 days

Tony Parker: 21 years, 18 days

Daniel Gibson: 21 years, 105 days

Johnny Davis: 21 years, 213 days — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 3, 2020

- Advertisement -

8:50 p.m. — LeBron James keeping LeBron James focused ahead of Game 2.

8:35 p.m. — With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo out, the Heat are inserting Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard into the starting lineup.

NBA Finals schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Date Game Time National TV Sept. 30 Game 1 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 2 Game 2 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 4 Game 3 7:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 6 Game 4 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 9 Game 5* 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 11 Game 6* 7:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 13 Game 7* 9 p.m. ABC

* If necessary

Source:Sporting News RSS

Like this: Like Loading...