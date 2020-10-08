Home Fashion Lani Click Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Fashion Design and...
Lani Click Celebrated for Dedication to the Fields of Fashion Design and Thought Leadership

    JUPITER, FL, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Lani Click has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

After receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale Drama School. Helaine London (Lani Click) created an original survey which was later transformed into an article called “The Playwriting Student: A Threatened Species” published by the Yale Alumni Magazine. She worked as a playwright for many years and taught on the faculty of University of Connecticut and Hampshire College, and the Community College of Baltimore County, where she produced a traveling vaudeville show starring senior citizens. Decades later, she established Palm Beach Purses in South Florida, where she excels as a designer. While living in South Florida, she has delighted in the easy access to vast tropical beauty and amazing landscapes, which inspire her daily. In recent years, Ms. Click has searched for ways to promote ocean conservation through her work with the company.

In conjunction with her work with Palm Beach Purses, Ms. Click serves as the President of Clicking In. Through the organization, she focuses on thought leadership and the exchange of ideas by way of several forums throughout Palm Beach County. Every season, they provide lectures on entrepreneurship, leadership, the sciences, and the arts. Ms. Click aims to explore current issues and events, while providing a platform for industry experts around the world that have a connection to the South Florida area.

Outside of her work, Ms. Click remains as a former member of the National Society of Arts & Letters, the Palm Beach Writers Group and the Yale Club of the Palm Beaches, where she has served as the Vice President since 1987. A champion of her community, she has served as a playwright in residence at First Congregational Church in Holyoke, Massachusetts and as a script reader for the Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Two of her plays were produced there, one at Smithsonian Institute and another at Georgetown University. Throughout the course of her career, she has received numerous awards for her professional body of work, including several awards for plays she has written, the Best Nonprofit Organization Award and the Best of Jupiter Award for Clicking In, in the Nonprofit Category through the Jupiter Awards Program in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Though she has experienced numerous professional highlights, she is most proud of her two sons Kenneth Randall and Adam Elliott, and loving husband David Forrest Click. In the near future, Ms. Click intends to remain open to new opportunities.

About Marquis Who’s Who®
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

