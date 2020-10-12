Home Celebrity Laurence Fox challenged by charity on naming of his new 'Ukip for...
Celebrity

Laurence Fox challenged by charity on naming of his new 'Ukip for culture' political party

0

According to The Sunday Telegraph, that includes large donations from former Conservative backers.

The charity Reclaim, however, was established in Moss Side, Manchester, to enable “young working-class people to change the country today and lead it tomorrow”.

One of their aims is to see the UK elect its first working-class prime minister.

Another campaign that the charity is currently focused on, is the country’s response to COVID-19, that they claim has “further exposed and exacerbated a deep inequality in society”.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePaddy McGuinness health: Top Gear presenter ‘knackered’ by condition – symptoms revealed
Next articleDon't Miss Your Socially Distanced Date With Mars

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘Darcey & Stacey’ Shocker: Florian Admits to Cheating on Stacey

0
Dory Jackson Not-so-happily ever after. Stacey Silva is facing her husband, Florian Sukaj, on the Sunday, October 11, episode of Darcey & Stacey after learning...
Read more
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston introduces her new rescue dog: 'He stole my heart immediately'

0
Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) MoreJennifer Aniston has...
Read more
Celebrity

Tatum O’Neal: Ex-wife of John McEnroe hospitalised after being found 'suicidal at LA home’

0
Ryan confessed on short-lived 2011 Oprah Winfrey Network series Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals, to accidentally flirting with his daughter at the sad occasion,...
Read more
Celebrity

James May recalls moment Top Gear co-stars 'screamed' at each other: 'It was appalling'

0
“It’s a huge number, and there is a pressure to keep it up. Occasionally it will boil over in one way or another.” James explained: “If...
Read more
Celebrity

Most Memorable ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts Over the Years

0
Us Weekly Staff Bring on the laughter! Saturday Night Live has had many stellar hosts over the years, but fans have witnessed some so-so performances...
Read more
Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Shares She ‘Finally Giggled’ In 1st Social Media Post Since Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss

0
Emily Selleck Chrissy Teigen has quietly returned to social media after revealing her devastating miscarriage. She commented on an Instagram post, telling fans she ‘giggled’...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court nominee vows to 'apply law as written'

US 0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Judge Barrett said policy decisions were for elected politicians, not Supreme Court justicesUS President Donald Trump's pick for a Supreme...
Read more

Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

Don't Miss Your Socially Distanced Date With Mars

World 0
Huo JingnanStargazers perk up — Mars is getting big and bright the coming week, as the sun, Earth and Mars line up close to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: