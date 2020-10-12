Laurence Fox challenged by charity on naming of his new 'Ukip for culture' political party

According to The Sunday Telegraph, that includes large donations from former Conservative backers.

The charity Reclaim, however, was established in Moss Side, Manchester, to enable “young working-class people to change the country today and lead it tomorrow”.

One of their aims is to see the UK elect its first working-class prime minister.

Another campaign that the charity is currently focused on, is the country’s response to COVID-19, that they claim has “further exposed and exacerbated a deep inequality in society”.

