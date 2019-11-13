LBC caller clashes with Jeremy Hunt over Boris's Brexit plan – ‘'Will you let me answer!'

A frustrated LBC caller, introduced as Simon, grilled Jeremy Hunt and demanded he gives a definitive answer on Northern Ireland checks, as he had heard different answers from different Tory MPs. Mr Hunt began his response to the question but was interrupted by the caller who concluded the language the former Health Secretary was using was not helpful and avoided clarity. Mr Hunt appeared frustrated as he begged the caller to let him answer and allow him to be truthful with this response.

The caller Simon said: “I did ask about the customs declaration for Northern Ireland and I think this is where the confusion is.

“Stephen Barclay said that there wouldn’t be any customs declarations and then later had to correct himself and say there would be.

“Boris Johnson was caught on video that he was Prime Minister and there wouldn’t be.

“Kwasi Kwarteng said at the weekend that he doesn’t believe there will be.

