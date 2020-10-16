Leading Game Screen Recording Software for Windows in 2020 – GOM Cam

LOS ANGELES, CA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Whether it’s to show off to the world or just a few friends, video game recording is a huge trend that many gamers want to be a part of. If you want to get in on the fun, how do you get started and which recording software should you use?

GOM Cam is the leading screen recording software for windows users that enables you to capture your screen, operate your webcam, and create your own original content. Offered by the developer of the top free video player – GOM Player, this lightweight tool also provides video editing features so you don’t have to boot up a separate program. It has 5 different types of recording methods: Screen, Image, Webcam, Game, and Lecture on the left-side ribbon, which makes it an extremely handy all-in-one package.

You can either record in full-screen mode, manually select an area, or use a preset resolution for your video output. However, there are also choices outside of your screen. This software can use your webcam or other connected video devices. It can focus on recording the games you’re playing on your PC, as well. All of these are easy to set up with the tool’s intuitive interface.

Game recording is optimized for fast framerate recordings in real-time. Similar to the standard capture, the game capturer is somewhat more of a “luxury” feature when it comes to detecting game windows and it allows you to record online or DirectX/Open GL based programs and games. Among its features, you’ll find one that measures frames per second that displays in real time. Plus, you can make the mouse cursor disappear from the screen, which is a must for some games.

In conclusion, GOM Cam is the perfect match for those who want to start their own gaming YouTube channel without any big effort and with a little budget, share your gaming habits by streaming gameplays on Twitch, or post your own gaming videos directly to social media.

Company info:

GOM & Company, which becomes the 20th anniversary in 2019, is developing and investing in new media technology such as 360-degree VR, gesture control, etc. and filing patent applications related to the various media. We lead the way as a specialized media company that provides users with a fun and useful technologies through user-centered technologies.

* GOM Software: GOM Mix pro, GOM Cam, GOM Player Plus, GOM Encoder, GOM Lab.

