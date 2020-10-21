Home Weird Leading US preacher predicts a Donald Trump victory followed by asteroid strike
Leading US preacher predicts a Donald Trump victory followed by asteroid strike

Multi-millionaire televangelist and former US presidential candidate Pat Robertson has issued a series of bizarre predictions about the next few years.

Speaking on Christian Broadcasting Network’s 700 Club show, the influential religious conservative personality claimed that God had personally told him President Donald Trump will win next month’s election, but that the victory will mark the beginning of the end of the world.

“First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election,’’ he said on Tuesday.

“That doesn’t mean you sit home and don’t vote,” he added. “That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he’s going to win. That’s, I think, a given.”

Trump is behind in the polls, but Mr Robertson says God told him the president will win a second term

But following the Republican victory, the 90-year-old preacher said, there will come a period of serious civil unrest.

There would be at least two attempts on the president’s life, followed by a war against Israel that will be “put down by God.”

Once the war in the Middle East ends, predicted Robertson, the world will see “at least five years or more of extraordinary peace”.

At the end of that five-year period an asteroid will hit Earth and “maybe” bring “the end.”

After a five-year period of peace, an asteroid will end it all, Robertson says

“What I think very frankly is the only thing that will fulfil the word of Jesus,” he explained, “is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe.

“It’s sudden destruction. It’s not going to be some nuclear war. We’re not going to be allowed to blow this earth up.’’

Robertson has made a number of predictions over the years. “I have a relatively good track record”, he claims. “Sometimes I miss.”

On several occasions in 2006 he predicted disaster on America’s north-west coast. In May he said, “If I heard the Lord right about 2006, the coasts of America will be lashed by storms,” and a few weeks later clarified his prediction, saying “there well may be something as bad as a tsunami in the Pacific Northwest.”

There was no such Tsunami.

Robertson also predicted a nuclear attack on the US in 2007, and a massive war across the middle-east in 2008.

In 2012, shortly before President Obama’s re-election, he said God had told him that Mitt Romney would win, and serve two terms.

Robertson is also known for his innumerable controversial outbursts, calling Buddhism “a disease” and blaming “ the abortionists, and the feminists, and the gays, and the lesbians” for 9/11.

