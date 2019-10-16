League of Legends Mobile release date: When is LoL mobile coming out? Wild Rift Beta news

Riot Games have announced their plans to bring a new version of League of Legends to mobile devices and consoles.

This was revealed today, alongside other news concerning a range of different gaming projects, including Teamfight Tactics on mobile.

LoL Mobile will be different from the version you find on the PC, with Riot Games confirming it will be called League of Legends Wild Rift.

The good news is that this new version will remain free-to-play like the original League of Legends.

It’s described as a redesigned 5v5 League of Legends MOBA that has been made specifically for new platforms and will also reduce games down to 20 minutes.

The only bad news is that fans will have to wait to play the first League of Legends Mobile betas.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS MOBILE RELEASE DATE

While Riot Games haven’t provided a full launch schedule, they have provided a rough guide.

League of Legends Wild Rift is to launch on mobile devices in 2020, with consoles set to follow at a later time.