League of Legends Spirit Blossom: Big Spirit Bond event news and TFT and Runeterra updates

Plenty of cool stuff is happening in the world of LoL this week and it’s all part of the new League of Legends Spirit Blossom event.

League fans have already been learning about the new champion and skins that have been added to the game, but now they can enjoy even more as part of the Anime-inspired festival.

And it’s not limited to LoL, with Riot Games announcing today its full plans for the month-long event across Legends of Runeterra and TFT – Teamfight Tactics. Spirit Blossom is being treated as a multi-game festival, which will run from July 22 to August 24, 2020.

The event brings new features across all three games, including a temporary return for Nexus Blitz, a brand new narrative experience called Spirit Bonds, and a new skinline in League of Legends.

Meanwhile, new personalization items are launching in Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics.

“The League franchise has pulled inspiration from anime before, but this is the first time it is embracing it with such depth of story, creative care and multiple-game coordination,” a message from Riot Games explains. “The world of Spirit Blossom goes much deeper than other popular League thematics, such as Battle Academia and Star Guardian, challenging what an in-game “event” can accomplish and mean to all players. “The initial inspiration for Spirit Blossom came from the idea of taking spiritual folklore and applying it to League, with the aim of giving players a new way of interacting with their favourite champions as if they were entirely new characters in a new folkloric universe. “The story begins in Ionia during their Spirit Blossom festival. All Ionians wear colourful festive attire and, with the help of Spirit Blossoms that only bloom for one week of the year, are able to briefly commune with their deceased loved ones’ spirits.” For a full rundown of what is happening in each game, you can find the Spirit Blossom event description for each game listed below: Spirit Blossom in League of Legends: In addition to the brand new skins, the return of Nexus Blitz, and Lillia, the newest champion to join the full roster, League of Legends will unveil a brand new narrative experience called Spirit Bonds which will officially be made available in the game client at 1:00pm PT. In Spirit Bonds, players will forge deeper relationships with champions from the Spirit Blossom skinline. Representing various folklore figures celebrated during Ionia’s Spirit Blossom festival, these spirits will take the player on narrative journeys to earn favor with them and to earn special rewards through missions. Missions that are usually available through the League of Legends client will be viewable and integrated into this new experience, weaving narrative and character interactions into every mission. As with the rest of the event, Spirit Bonds is heavily inspired by the anime space, both in aesthetic and narrative, taking special attention to how visual novels are crafted. League champions who’ll be receiving Spirit Blossom skins are: Lillia

Thresh

Ahri

Teemo

Yasuo

Vayne

Riven

Cassiopeia

Kindred