By

Carly Sloane

Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Lena Dunham and Russell Brand being set to participate in Friendly House’s Virtual Gala, to Kate Hudson getting glam before a Zoom call, to Molly Sims surprising her family with a spooky driveway campout. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Lena Dunham, Russell Brand, Idina Menzel and more are taking part in Friendly House’s 31st Annual Gala on Saturday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET. The virtual event is open to the public and guests can access it by logging on to the link here. This year, guests may also bid in the auction that includes a painting by David Lynch, a special item from William Shatner, a 20-minute Zoom coffee chat with Margaret Cho and more.

— John Legend used the LetsGetChecked at-home coronavirus test for $ 119 as part of The Voice’s return to filming with safety precautions including multiple COVID tests a week, social distancing and reduction in crew and staff.

— Danielle Bernstein launched her resort 2021 Shop WeWoreWhat line, the Boudoir collection, filled with figure-flattering bikinis, one-piece styles and ready-to-wear options inspired by the intimate moments in a woman’s private dressing room and delicate vintage lingerie.

— Kate Hudson got glam for a Zoom meeting with her makeup artist Debra Ferullo who used Pixi Glitter-y Eye Quad in GoldLava to create her look.

— Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of Resorè’s and her role as the brand’s first ambassador with a virtual group webinar featuring skincare expert Melanie Grant.

— Christie Brinkley rocked a pair of boots decorated with the word VOTE while attending the drive-in premiere of HBO’s The Undoing with son Jack Brinkley-Cook and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook in The Hamptons.

— Melissa Rivers appeared on Rori Sassoon’s podcast, “Let’s Get Raw With Rori,” where they talked about dating, past relationships and dramatic breakups.

— Someone Somewhere cofounders Antonio Nuno and Fatima Alvarez hosted a virtual Dia De Muertos dinner to celebrate their Mexican heritages, upcoming unisex collections and to meet artisans whi are an integral part of their community. Prior to the celebration, guests received a handwritten recipe, a Dia De Muertos face mask and a bottle of Mezcal Union.

— Kristen Bell’s health food brand This Saves Lives partnered with weighted blanket brand Bearaby on a Halloween-at-home collaboration to bring the perfect pumpkin-hued sweet treat and blanket to families everywhere. For every collaboration purchase, $ 10 will be donated to Action Against Hunger, which distributes life-saving packets of Plumpy’nut, a peanut paste that treats malnutrition in children in need.

— Jordyn Woods celebrated her collection launch with PrettyLittleThing while wearing a hot-pink leopard dress from her collaboration with the brand at an intimate dinner with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden Smith at Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood.

— Sparkling wellness tonic brand Sunwink hosted a virtual New Moon Ritual with The Hood Witch, Bri Luna, as she lead guests through a special healing ritual to bring in positive energy all while enjoying the drinks made to reduce stress and boost moods.

— Holland Roden selected pieces from the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall Winter 2020 collection featuring vegan leather and croc looks, camouflage-print dresses, coats, high-cut blouses, trousers and more via a custom wrapped rainbow StaceFace 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium R-Line with 4Motion all-wheel drive in L.A.

— Sweet Flower and Chelsea Handler partnered to create the Evolution Kit, a curated kit that consists of her favorite cannabis picks, to celebrate the premiere of her HBO stand-up special, Chelsea Handler: Evolution. The kits are available at sweetflower.com, in-store, as well as via curbside pickup and delivery from Sweet Flower’s retail locations.

— Molly Sims surprised her family with a spooky driveway campout in an Airstream trailer that was brought to her doorstep by Outdoorsy.com.

— Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania and former Below Deck charter guest Helen Hoey dined at Ocean Prime New York City and enjoyed gifting provided by sunglasses designer Remo Tulliani.

— Recording artist and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince enjoyed a meal at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas.

— Scott Foley was announced the as co-host and judge of Ellen’s Next Great Designer, HBO Max’s furniture design competition series.

— Leah McSweeney is donating clothes to Housing Works, a nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, for its Fashion for Action fundraiser in NYC, taking place on Thursday, November 12, through Saturday, November 14.

— Lady Gaga posted a selfie showing off her toned abs in a white Onia bikini top on Instagram while reminding her followers to send in their ballots for the upcoming presidential election.