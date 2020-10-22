Less Posing, More Pruning: Stylish Gardening Clothes Arrive

About five years ago, Rozae Nichols, a designer in Los Angeles, decided to get out of the fashion business, in which she had worked since the 1980s. A longtime animal rights activist and vegan, she turned her attention to a new project: Flora Animalia, an urban garden where she hosts educational food workshops and crafting seminars. Out back, an assortment of flowers and vegetables flourish.

Last year, while pruning and planting in old Levi’s and a T-shirt, Ms. Nichols had the urge for a good gardening apron. “I went to look for one, and they are all too limp,” she said. “Too soft, wimpy, lightweight. Nothing sturdy.” So she set off to make her own. Hers is made from recycled denim and features thoughtfully placed pockets and a metal ring for easy access to gardening tools.

After that, when she had a hankering for a cotton dress, something “airy and peasanty feeling that was easy to throw on,” she whipped one up. Just a few years prior, the constant churn and pressure of the garment trade had worn her down; now she was feeling inspired again.